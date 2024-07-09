Nigeria’s Tinubu Establishes Ministry of Livestock Development to Boost Agriculture and Address Food Security

President Bola Tinubu announced on Tuesday the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development, aimed at driving the livestock sector in conjunction with other agricultural projects under Nigeria’s food sustainability program.

During the inauguration of the Presidential livestock program, President Tinubu revealed several measures to combat high food prices across the country:

• 150-Day Duty-Free Import Window for Food Commodities:

• Suspension of duties, tariffs, and taxes for importing specific food commodities, including maize, husked brown rice, wheat, and cowpea, through land and sea borders.

• Imported food commodities will be subject to a Recommended Retail Price (RRP).

• Safety standards for imported food items will be maintained.

• Government and Private Sector Importation:

• The Federal Government will import 250,000 metric tons each of wheat and maize in semi-processed states to supply small-scale processors and millers.

• Relevant stakeholders will establish a Guaranteed Minimum Price (GMP) and purchase surplus food commodities to restock the National Strategic Food Reserve.

• Ramp-Up Production for 2024/2025 Farming Cycle:

• Continued support for smallholder farmers during the ongoing wet season farming through existing initiatives.

• Strengthened and accelerated dry season farming nationwide.

• Aggressive agricultural mechanization and development to reduce production costs and boost productivity.

• Collaboration with sub-national entities to identify irrigable lands and increase cultivated areas.

• Work with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation to rehabilitate and maintain irrigation facilities under river basin authorities.

• Strategic engagement for youth and women in immediate greenhouse cultivation of horticultural crops like tomatoes and peppers.

• Fast-tracked engagements with the Nigerian Military to cultivate arable lands under the Defence Farms Scheme and encourage other para-military establishments to utilize available lands for cultivation.

• Renewed Hope National Livestock Transformation Implementation Committee:

• Inauguration on July 9, 2024, to develop and implement policies prioritizing livestock development, aligning with the National Livestock Transformation Plan from the previous administration.

• Enhancing Nutrition Security:

• Promotion of fortified food commodity production.

• Support for scaling up the Home Garden Initiative by the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria.

These initiatives will be implemented over the next 180 days, with information made publicly available to ensure participation from all relevant stakeholders across the country.