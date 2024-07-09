Nigerian Community in UK Mourns the Loss of 26-Year-Old Masters Student, Victoria, and Raises Funds to Repatriate Her Body to Nigeria

The Nigerians in the UK Community (NIUKCommunity) has announced the passing of Victoria, a 26-year-old Masters student in Cyber Security in the UK. The news was shared on Tuesday via X platform (formerly Twitter), where it was revealed that Victoria passed away on July 4th due to a seizure.

Describing Victoria as a vibrant and joyful individual, the community expressed deep sadness over her sudden demise. Despite her young age, Victoria was known for her infectious smile and positive demeanor, which touched the lives of those around her.

The NIUKCommunity highlighted that Victoria had no family in the UK and appealed to the community for support in repatriating her body to Nigeria. They emphasized the importance of coming together during this difficult time to assist Victoria’s family. Any form of contribution, regardless of size, was encouraged and appreciated to facilitate the process of returning Victoria to her loved ones in Nigeria.

The community extended gratitude for the kindness and generosity shown during this challenging period, underscoring the significance of collective support in times of grief and loss.