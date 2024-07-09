Nigerian-American musician, Shaboozey’s ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ tops Billboard Hot 100

By Oladele Eniola

Lagos, July 9, 2024 Nigerian-American musician, songwriter and record producer, Collins Chibueze, popularly known as ‘Shaboozey’, has topped the Billboard Hot 100 with his song, ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shaboozey was born in Northern Virginia to Nigerian parents.

His stage name is derived from the mispronunciation of his surname, Chibueze.

He gained worldwide recognition after he collaborated with Beyoncé on two songs in the critically acclaimed album, Cowboy Carter.

Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help”, featuring Morgan Wallen, which was number in the previous week, dropped to second on the chart while ‘Not like Us’ by Kendrick Lamar, was rated third.

Sabrina Carpenter’s ’Espresso’, ‘Please Please Please’ by Sabrina Carpenter and ‘Million Dollar Baby’ by Tommy Richman were rated fourth, fifth and sixth respectively on the chart.

‘Too Sweet’ by Hozier, ‘Beautiful Things’ by Benson Boone and ‘Lose Control by Teddy Swins are the other songs that occupied the seventh, eighth and ninth positions.

‘Good Luck Babe!’ by Chappel Roan, completed the Top 100.

NAN reports that Billboard Hot 100 is the music industry standard record chart in the United States for songs, published weekly by Billboard Magazine.

Chart rankings are based on sales, both physical and digital, radio play, and online streaming in the United States.

A new chart is compiled and officially released to the public by Billboard.