Menu
Search
Subscribe
Music

Nigerian-American musician, Shaboozey’s ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ tops Billboard Hot 100

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Oladele Eniola

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Lagos, July 9, 2024 Nigerian-American musician, songwriter and record producer, Collins Chibueze, popularly known as ‘Shaboozey’, has topped the Billboard Hot 100 with his song, ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shaboozey was born in Northern Virginia to Nigerian parents.

His stage name is derived from the mispronunciation of his surname, Chibueze.

He gained worldwide recognition after he collaborated with Beyoncé on two songs in the critically acclaimed album, Cowboy Carter.

Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help”, featuring Morgan Wallen, which was number in the previous week, dropped to second on the chart while ‘Not like Us’ by Kendrick Lamar, was rated third.

Sabrina Carpenter’s ’Espresso’, ‘Please Please Please’ by Sabrina Carpenter and ‘Million Dollar Baby’ by Tommy Richman were rated fourth, fifth and sixth respectively on the chart.

‘Too Sweet’ by Hozier, ‘Beautiful Things’ by Benson Boone and ‘Lose Control by Teddy Swins are the other songs that occupied the seventh, eighth and ninth positions.

‘Good Luck Babe!’ by Chappel Roan, completed the Top 100.

NAN reports that Billboard Hot 100 is the music industry standard record chart in the United States for songs, published weekly by Billboard Magazine.

Chart rankings are based on sales, both physical and digital, radio play, and online streaming in the United States.

A new chart is compiled and officially released to the public by Billboard.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lithuania buys Swedish air defense system for €147m
Next article
China criticises NATO’s behavior ahead of Washington summit
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ondo State University joins NASU, SSANU nationwide protest

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Aderemi Bamgbose Okitipupa (Ondo State), July 9, 2024 (NAN)...

Reps warn NOUN against non-compliance with appropriation act

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Femi Ogunshola Abuja, July 9, 2024(NAN) The House of...

Ukraine attacks several Russian regions with drones

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Moscow, July 9, 2024 (dpa/NAN) Ukraine responded to the...

“Ghana Clears Major Hurdle in Bond Restructuring, Gains Official Creditor Approval”

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ACCRA, July 8 (Reuters) - Ghana has achieved a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ondo State University joins NASU, SSANU nationwide protest

ASUU 0
By Aderemi Bamgbose Okitipupa (Ondo State), July 9, 2024 (NAN)...

Reps warn NOUN against non-compliance with appropriation act

Colleges 0
By Femi Ogunshola Abuja, July 9, 2024(NAN) The House of...

Ukraine attacks several Russian regions with drones

Geopolitics 0
Moscow, July 9, 2024 (dpa/NAN) Ukraine responded to the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Ondo State University joins NASU, SSANU nationwide protest

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?