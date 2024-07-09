Nigeria Proposes 1% Revenue Allocation to Combat HIV/AIDS and Other Diseases

Abuja, July 9, 2024 (NAN) – The House of Representatives Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria (ATM) has recommended allocating 1% of the Federal Government’s Consolidated Revenue towards addressing HIV/AIDS and other critical public health challenges.

Chairman of the committee, Rep. Amobi Ogah, announced this conclusion at the conclusion of a retreat with the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Themed “Leadership for Sustainability of the HIV Response – The Role of the Legislature,” the retreat aimed to strengthen legislative commitment to sustain efforts against HIV/AIDS.

Ogah emphasized that dedicating a portion of the government’s revenue would reduce dependency on foreign aid and ensure sustained progress in combating public health issues.

Additionally, he proposed amending the NACA Establishment Act of 2007 to transform NACA into a multi-sectoral agency. This restructuring aims to enhance NACA’s capacity in coordinating responses not only to HIV/AIDS but also to diseases like viral hepatitis, tuberculosis, buruli ulcer, leprosy, and malaria.

The committee also plans to review the Anti-Discrimination Act of 2014 to combat stigmatization associated with HIV/AIDS.

Other decisions from the retreat included promoting local production of HIV medications, ensuring transparency and accountability among non-governmental organizations involved in health interventions, and strengthening NACA’s oversight functions.

The event highlighted the importance of improved multi-sectoral coordination, accountability mechanisms, and the adoption of global best practices in the fight against HIV/AIDS.