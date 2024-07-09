Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

Nigeria Proposes 1% Revenue Allocation to Combat HIV/AIDS and Other Diseases

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, July 9, 2024 (NAN) – The House of Representatives Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria (ATM) has recommended allocating 1% of the Federal Government’s Consolidated Revenue towards addressing HIV/AIDS and other critical public health challenges.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Chairman of the committee, Rep. Amobi Ogah, announced this conclusion at the conclusion of a retreat with the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Themed “Leadership for Sustainability of the HIV Response – The Role of the Legislature,” the retreat aimed to strengthen legislative commitment to sustain efforts against HIV/AIDS.

Ogah emphasized that dedicating a portion of the government’s revenue would reduce dependency on foreign aid and ensure sustained progress in combating public health issues.

Additionally, he proposed amending the NACA Establishment Act of 2007 to transform NACA into a multi-sectoral agency. This restructuring aims to enhance NACA’s capacity in coordinating responses not only to HIV/AIDS but also to diseases like viral hepatitis, tuberculosis, buruli ulcer, leprosy, and malaria.

The committee also plans to review the Anti-Discrimination Act of 2014 to combat stigmatization associated with HIV/AIDS.

Other decisions from the retreat included promoting local production of HIV medications, ensuring transparency and accountability among non-governmental organizations involved in health interventions, and strengthening NACA’s oversight functions.

The event highlighted the importance of improved multi-sectoral coordination, accountability mechanisms, and the adoption of global best practices in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Reps Urge FG: Suspend Allocations to States Operating Transition Implementation Committees
Next article
Sokoto Assembly Clarifies Local Government Bill Aimed at Enhancing Traditional Institutions
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NiMet forecasts 3-day thunderstorms, rain from Friday

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

NATO Summit Focuses on Ukraine Support and Russian Threat Amid Calls for Biden to Withdraw Candidacy

David Okafor David Okafor -
WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - NATO leaders will conclude...

Over 70% of Nigerians Refused to Pay Bribes- NBS

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)...

European Leaders Concerned About Potential Shift in U.S. Support for Ukraine and NATO Post-Election

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
European leaders are increasingly worried that the upcoming U.S....

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NiMet forecasts 3-day thunderstorms, rain from Friday

NiMets 0
July 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

NATO Summit Focuses on Ukraine Support and Russian Threat Amid Calls for Biden to Withdraw Candidacy

Geopolitics 0
WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - NATO leaders will conclude...

Over 70% of Nigerians Refused to Pay Bribes- NBS

Data & News Analysis 0
July 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NiMet forecasts 3-day thunderstorms, rain from Friday

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?