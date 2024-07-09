NASS Vows Swift Passage of National Digital Economy and e-Governance Bill

Abuja, July 9, 2024 (NAN) – The National Assembly has pledged to expedite the passage of the National Digital Economy and e-Governance Bill, aiming to revolutionize Nigeria’s economic landscape.

Sen. Shuaib Salisu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, affirmed this commitment during a stakeholders’ roundtable in Abuja on Tuesday.

Highlighting the bill’s significance, Sen. Salisu described it as a landmark legislation aimed at comprehensively regulating online activities for economic transformation.

“This bill, introduced less than a week ago, seeks to create a conducive environment for the digital economy to flourish,” Sen. Salisu stated. “It is not about levies or commissions but about fostering a robust digital ecosystem crucial for sectoral optimization.”

He emphasized the pivotal role of the media in ensuring the bill’s success and urged Nigerians to hold legislators accountable for its timely passage before the year-end, targeting implementation from 2025.

Rep. Stanley Olajide, Chairman of the House Committee on Digital and Information Communication Technology, echoed Sen. Salisu’s sentiments, underscoring the bill’s potential to propel Nigeria’s digital economy forward.

“This legislation, now undergoing its first reading, aims to establish a regulatory framework essential for digital literacy, cybersecurity enhancement, and fostering innovation,” Rep. Olajide explained. “It is poised to unlock Nigeria’s digital potential and enhance the lives of its citizens.”

He reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to inclusivity, promising extensive engagements with stakeholders to craft legislation that aligns with Nigeria’s developmental aspirations.

The event marked the commencement of a series of consultations aimed at gathering input from diverse stakeholders and the general public.