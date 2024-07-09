Menu
Search
Subscribe
Digital Economy

NASS Vows Swift Passage of National Digital Economy and e-Governance Bill

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, July 9, 2024 (NAN) – The National Assembly has pledged to expedite the passage of the National Digital Economy and e-Governance Bill, aiming to revolutionize Nigeria’s economic landscape.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Sen. Shuaib Salisu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, affirmed this commitment during a stakeholders’ roundtable in Abuja on Tuesday.

Highlighting the bill’s significance, Sen. Salisu described it as a landmark legislation aimed at comprehensively regulating online activities for economic transformation.

“This bill, introduced less than a week ago, seeks to create a conducive environment for the digital economy to flourish,” Sen. Salisu stated. “It is not about levies or commissions but about fostering a robust digital ecosystem crucial for sectoral optimization.”

He emphasized the pivotal role of the media in ensuring the bill’s success and urged Nigerians to hold legislators accountable for its timely passage before the year-end, targeting implementation from 2025.

Rep. Stanley Olajide, Chairman of the House Committee on Digital and Information Communication Technology, echoed Sen. Salisu’s sentiments, underscoring the bill’s potential to propel Nigeria’s digital economy forward.

“This legislation, now undergoing its first reading, aims to establish a regulatory framework essential for digital literacy, cybersecurity enhancement, and fostering innovation,” Rep. Olajide explained. “It is poised to unlock Nigeria’s digital potential and enhance the lives of its citizens.”

He reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to inclusivity, promising extensive engagements with stakeholders to craft legislation that aligns with Nigeria’s developmental aspirations.

The event marked the commencement of a series of consultations aimed at gathering input from diverse stakeholders and the general public.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Call for criticism of Tinubu improper, group tells Kwakwanso
Next article
Reps Urge FG: Suspend Allocations to States Operating Transition Implementation Committees
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

House of Representatives Calls for Suspension of SAMOA Agreement

Data & News Analysis 0
By Femi Ogunshola Abuja, July 9, 2024 (NAN) - The...

Sokoto Assembly Clarifies Local Government Bill Aimed at Enhancing Traditional Institutions

Traditions and Culture 0
By Muhammad Nasir Sokoto, July 9, 2024 (NAN) - The...

Nigeria Proposes 1% Revenue Allocation to Combat HIV/AIDS and Other Diseases

News 0
Abuja, July 9, 2024 (NAN) - The House of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

House of Representatives Calls for Suspension of SAMOA Agreement

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?