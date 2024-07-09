Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Depreciates to N1,530/$1 at Black Market

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 9, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira in the black market,  depreciated against the American Dollar on Monday by N5 to trade at N1,530/$1, in contrast to the previous session’s value of N1,525/$1.

Also at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Monday July 8, Naira continued its fall to 0.94 per cent or N14.18 against the US Dollar in contrast with last Friday’s closing price of N1,509.67/$1.

It was a similar story with the value of the domestic currency to the Euro in the official market during the trading session as it lost N1.61 to sell at N1,637.14/€1 versus the preceding session’s N1,638.75/€1, but closed flat against the Pound Sterling at N1,637.14/£1.

This happened amid an improvement in the supply of forex to the spot market by 14.2 per cent or $16.58 million to $133.46 million from the $116.88 million quoted last Friday.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kwara State University Expels 175 Students
Next article
Chiemeka’s Appointment as NGX CEO Expected to Drive Market Growth, Says Professional Group
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Abia State Government to Launch N1 Billion Interest-Free Loan Scheme for Residents

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
UMUAHIA – The Abia state government will launch a...

How Europe Can Fix Its Competitiveness Problem

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
BERLIN – Now that the quinquennial electoral tussle for...

Simi apologizes after being dragged for rocking swimsuit

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular singer, Simi tenders sincere apologies...

The China Factor in Modi’s Mission to Moscow

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Abia State Government to Launch N1 Billion Interest-Free Loan Scheme for Residents

Revenue and Taxation 0
UMUAHIA – The Abia state government will launch a...

How Europe Can Fix Its Competitiveness Problem

Top Stories 0
BERLIN – Now that the quinquennial electoral tussle for...

Simi apologizes after being dragged for rocking swimsuit

Lifestyle News 0
July 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular singer, Simi tenders sincere apologies...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Abia State Government to Launch N1 Billion Interest-Free Loan Scheme for...

Charles Akpeji - 0
× How can I help you?