Naira Depreciates to N1,530/$1 at Black Market

July 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira in the black market, depreciated against the American Dollar on Monday by N5 to trade at N1,530/$1, in contrast to the previous session’s value of N1,525/$1.

Also at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Monday July 8, Naira continued its fall to 0.94 per cent or N14.18 against the US Dollar in contrast with last Friday’s closing price of N1,509.67/$1.

It was a similar story with the value of the domestic currency to the Euro in the official market during the trading session as it lost N1.61 to sell at N1,637.14/€1 versus the preceding session’s N1,638.75/€1, but closed flat against the Pound Sterling at N1,637.14/£1.

This happened amid an improvement in the supply of forex to the spot market by 14.2 per cent or $16.58 million to $133.46 million from the $116.88 million quoted last Friday.(www.naija247news.com).