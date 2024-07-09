Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financials

Moody’s Affirms Dangote Sugar Refinery’s Ratings Amid Nigeria’s Currency Challenges

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

Moody’s Ratings has affirmed the Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR) and repositioned the national scale rating (NSR) to Ba1.ng from Baa3.ng, while adjusting the outlook to stable from positive. DSR, the largest sugar producer in Sub-Saharan Africa based in Nigeria, faces challenges due to Naira devaluation impacting its operations.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The global rating agency cited the sharp devaluation of the Nigerian Naira against the US dollar over the past year as a primary reason for the rating adjustments. This currency depreciation has severely affected DSR’s business model, particularly its raw material import operations, leading to weakened liquidity and increased Naira-denominated letters of credit (LoC). These factors have adversely impacted DSR’s credit profile.

In June 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria unified its foreign exchange rates, significantly devaluing the Naira from around 460 per USD to approximately 1,500 per USD by February 2024. This rapid devaluation has exacerbated DSR’s financial challenges.

To mitigate these currency headwinds, DSR has intensified its focus on the Backward Integration Plan for sugar production in Nigeria. By investing in local production capacity at its Numan and Nasarawa sugar plantations, DSR aims to capitalize on the higher profitability of locally produced sugar compared to imports.

Moody’s assessment of DSR includes positive factors such as government regulations supporting the sugar industry, Nigeria’s demographic trends, DSR’s market leadership in refined sugar, manageable debt levels excluding LoC, and a history of adequate operating margins despite cost increases.

However, the ratings also reflect DSR’s exposure to Nigeria’s high economic and regulatory risks, foreign currency exposure from imports, volatility in commodity prices, substantial reliance on interest-bearing letters of credit totaling NGN 420 billion, and weakened credit metrics due to operational challenges and foreign exchange losses.

Moody’s stable outlook anticipates DSR’s production volumes to recover to 2022 levels over the next 18 months. It assumes that the company’s existing letters of credit will be rolled over without increase, providing a stable operational backdrop for the near term.

In conclusion, Moody’s assessment underscores DSR’s strategic initiatives to navigate Nigeria’s economic uncertainties while focusing on sustainable growth within the local sugar production sector.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
IGR: Abia State generated N15.5bn in 6 months – Commissioner
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

IGR: Abia State generated N15.5bn in 6 months – Commissioner

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom Umuahia, July 8, 2024 (NAN) The Abia...

Fubara Vs Wike Wahala: How to end Rivers State political crisis– Okupe

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
By Adeyemi Adeleye Lagos, July 7, 2024 (NAN) A former...

Senegal Reports 78 Covid-19 Cases Among Returning Hajj Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
Senegal has confirmed 78 cases of Covid-19 among pilgrims...

President Ibrahim Traoré Develops $8 Million Tomato Processing Facility in Burkina Faso

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
In a bold move aimed at transforming Burkina Faso's...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

IGR: Abia State generated N15.5bn in 6 months – Commissioner

Data & News Analysis 0
By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom Umuahia, July 8, 2024 (NAN) The Abia...

Fubara Vs Wike Wahala: How to end Rivers State political crisis– Okupe

South South 0
By Adeyemi Adeleye Lagos, July 7, 2024 (NAN) A former...

Senegal Reports 78 Covid-19 Cases Among Returning Hajj Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

Economy 0
Senegal has confirmed 78 cases of Covid-19 among pilgrims...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

IGR: Abia State generated N15.5bn in 6 months – Commissioner

Babatunde Akinsola - 0
× How can I help you?