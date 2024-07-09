Mbah approves N1.9bn leave allowances for primary school teachers

Enugu, July 8, 2024 (NAN) Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State has approved the release of N1.9 billion for the payment of four-year accumulated leave allowances owed to public primary schools’ teachers in the state.

Mr Uche Anichukwu, Senior Special Assistant to Mbah on External Relations, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Enugu.

Anichukwu said that the approval was in fulfillment of the governor’s promise to ensure that teachers get all their entitlements in line with his administration’s determination to enhance their welfare and boost productivity.

He said that the ‘260 smart green school policy thrust’ of the current administration to give the children of the state a quality head start could only succeed if the teachers were well motivated to give their best.

Anichukwu also recalled that the governor had earlier approved the extension of the full implementation of N30, 000 minimum wage to primary school teachers and local government workers in the state.