Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Lithuania buys Swedish air defense system for €147m

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Vilinius, July 9, 2024 (Xinhua/NAN) Lithuania bought RBS70 NG, a mobile short-range air defense system, from a Swedish company for 147 million euros (about 159 million U.S. dollars), Lithuania’s Ministry of National Defense said Monday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The ministry’s Defence Material Agency has signed final agreements with Sweden’s Saab Dynamics AB, and the delivery is scheduled for 2025-2027, the ministry said in a press release.

“The advantage of this system is its mobility, which makes it a much-needed system that will significantly enhance the capabilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces,” Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas said.

“We are currently using the older generation RBS70 air defense system and Bolide missiles,” he noted.

Earlier, Kasciunas had told the Baltic News Service that Lithuania was also considering acquiring Piorun air defense systems from Poland and additional medium-range air defense systems.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Climate activists criticise $4.3trn fossil fuel investments
Next article
Nigerian-American musician, Shaboozey’s ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ tops Billboard Hot 100
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ondo State University joins NASU, SSANU nationwide protest

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Aderemi Bamgbose Okitipupa (Ondo State), July 9, 2024 (NAN)...

Reps warn NOUN against non-compliance with appropriation act

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Femi Ogunshola Abuja, July 9, 2024(NAN) The House of...

Ukraine attacks several Russian regions with drones

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Moscow, July 9, 2024 (dpa/NAN) Ukraine responded to the...

“Ghana Clears Major Hurdle in Bond Restructuring, Gains Official Creditor Approval”

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ACCRA, July 8 (Reuters) - Ghana has achieved a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ondo State University joins NASU, SSANU nationwide protest

ASUU 0
By Aderemi Bamgbose Okitipupa (Ondo State), July 9, 2024 (NAN)...

Reps warn NOUN against non-compliance with appropriation act

Colleges 0
By Femi Ogunshola Abuja, July 9, 2024(NAN) The House of...

Ukraine attacks several Russian regions with drones

Geopolitics 0
Moscow, July 9, 2024 (dpa/NAN) Ukraine responded to the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Ondo State University joins NASU, SSANU nationwide protest

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?