Lithuania buys Swedish air defense system for €147m

Vilinius, July 9, 2024 (Xinhua/NAN) Lithuania bought RBS70 NG, a mobile short-range air defense system, from a Swedish company for 147 million euros (about 159 million U.S. dollars), Lithuania’s Ministry of National Defense said Monday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The ministry’s Defence Material Agency has signed final agreements with Sweden’s Saab Dynamics AB, and the delivery is scheduled for 2025-2027, the ministry said in a press release.

“The advantage of this system is its mobility, which makes it a much-needed system that will significantly enhance the capabilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces,” Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas said.

“We are currently using the older generation RBS70 air defense system and Bolide missiles,” he noted.

Earlier, Kasciunas had told the Baltic News Service that Lithuania was also considering acquiring Piorun air defense systems from Poland and additional medium-range air defense systems.