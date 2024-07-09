Menu
Kwara State University Expels 175 Students

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kwara State University in Malete, Moro local government area of the state, has expelled 175 students over various offences that are against the institution’s rules and regulations.

This is contained in a press statement issued by Ag Director, University Relations, Dr. Saeedat Aliyu, made available to journalists in Ilorin.

The statement reads: “This is to bring to the notice of the public that the following one hundred and seventy-five students have been expelled from Kwara State University, Malete, for various offenses.

It added that “the approval of the expulsion followed the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee SDC, which held sittings between October 2021 and March 2024.

The statement further stated that “the expelled students were penalized for offences ranging from examination malpractice, theft, using fake results to gain admission, assault, fraud, belonging to unregistered associations, and possession of firearms.

“The management of Kwara State University wishes to reiterate its zero tolerance for all acts of indiscipline as the institution stands firm on producing graduates who are excellent both in character and in learning.” (www.naija247news.com).

