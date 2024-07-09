Kano NNPP rejects Yusuf’s suspension, Kwankwaso’s expulsion

By Aminu Garko

Kano,July 8,2024 (NAN) The Kano State chapter of the All Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP) has rejected the suspension of Gov. Abba Yusuf from the party by a faction of the National Executive Committee of the party, describing it as illegal.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The party also dismissed the expulsion of the leader of the party and its presidential candidate in the 2023 General Elections, Sen. Rabi’u Kwankwaso by the same group.

The party described the suspension as “laughable”, insisting that it was carried out by some expelled members of the NNPP.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NNPP Chairman in the state, Alhaji Hashimu Dungurawa, sounded the rejection while briefing newsmen in Kano on Monday.

He also alleged that those that effected the suspension and expulsion were sponsored by some undisclosed ‘outside forces.’

NAN recalls that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of a faction of the party had affirmed the six-month suspension of Yusuf and the expulsion of Kwankwaso from the party.

The resolution of the party was contained in a communique issued on Sunday, jointly signed by Umar Jibril and Omolara Johnson, following the NEC meeting held on May 27.

Dungurawa also described the purported suspension and expulsion as “unserious and of no consequence to the party, whatsoever.”

He wondered how an alleged sponsored group of expelled members of the party could suspend Yusuf who is the only Governor of the NNPP in the country and expel Kwankwaso, its National Leader, describing the action as “absurd.”

According to him,the leadership of the party genuinely mandated by members across the country would not be distracted by the action of the sponsored group.

He said, ”it is focused on developing the NNPP to continue to provide good governance to all Nigerians.

”The NNPP as a party, remains strong, winning more members across the country, in spite of the evil machinations of outside forces.”