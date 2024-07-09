Menu
Lifestyle News

Justin Bieber Joins Star-Studded Celebrations for India's Richest Family's Wedding

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is the latest international star to perform at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and his fiancée Radhika Merchant. Over the weekend, Bieber entertained guests in Mumbai, continuing a series of lavish festivities that have captured global attention.

Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding parties have already featured performances by Rihanna, The Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, and Andrea Bocelli. The anticipation is now high for the main wedding event this weekend, with rumors suggesting Adele might perform, though the family remains tight-lipped.

The wedding festivities, overseen by Mukesh Ambani, head of Reliance Industries and worth an estimated $115 billion, have set new standards of extravagance. The sangeet ceremony last weekend included a choreographed dance by the Ambani family to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s hit song, “Deewangi Deewangi.”

The celebrations have also turned into high-fashion showcases, with guests, including some of India’s top stars, donning outfits by the country’s leading designers and sharing professional photos on social media.

While the exact costs of the pre-wedding events remain undisclosed, it is rumored that Rihanna was paid $7 million for her performance and Bieber $10 million.

As the three-day wedding event approaches, it remains to be seen what further spectacles await. For some in India, the end of the wedding will be a relief, while Mumbai residents hope the festivities don’t worsen the city’s notorious traffic. Radhika Merchant, speaking to Vogue US last month, kept details under wraps but expressed her excitement about the upcoming nuptials.

FirstBank to honour Soyinka @ 90 with “The Noble Warrior”
This Nato summit could save or sink Biden’s candidacy
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

