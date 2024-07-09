Menu
It’s ungrateful to text ‘seen’ after receiving financial favour – Actor Kanayo O Kanayo

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Legendary Nollywood veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has emphasized the need for gratitude in relationships, expressing concern over the surge in the trend of ingratitude.

Kanayo explained how people often receive favours but fail to show appreciation, such as when someone sends money and only gets “seen” in response.

The actor advised his fans to cultivate gratitude, emphasising that unspoken appreciation is equivalent to ingratitude.

He explained that no one owes anyone anything, stressing that showing gratitude enables others to continue their acts of kindness.

Kanayo said:

“Hello, my friends, I have one question. Why are people very ungrateful?”

“You do somebody a favour by sending him or her money and the person receives it and sends you a text saying ‘seen’. Seen? Come on! Do you think it’s your right? That’s an inheritance mentality; people are like this and it doesn’t show that you are grateful.

“Look, gratitude unspoken is ingratitude spoken. It’s not your right so learn to be grateful for whatever someone does for you. That way, the person will be encouraged to do more. Stop being selfish; be grateful because nobody owes you anything. Have a beautiful week ahead”, he said on Instagram.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
