Lifestyle News

I have not always enjoyed motherhood – Actress Bisola

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress Bisola Aiyeola has opened up in sharing her candidness about motherhood and being a single mother.

During her most recent appearance on Mums Next Door, the mother of one spoke out about the aspects of motherhood she has not loved and why.

Bisola Aiyeola opened up about the three things that made it difficult for her as a mother.

She talked about the sacrifices, the bodily changes, and the overwhelming aspect of raising a family.

According to her:

“Have I always enjoyed motherhood? No. I have not always enjoyed motherhood. There are moments I enjoy so it’s a yes and no answer. But it is overwhelming. Managing her, work, her own emotions, and there are certain conversations that we have when I look at her and I’m like honey, why do you have to please everybody? You can’t. You should stand your ground. Say no. It’s okay to say no.

There was a time when there was a competition in her school and her team didn’t get picked, and she was really upset.

She is so passionate about school work that if any of her teammates or classmates are not on the same page with her, she starts crying and some people are like “I don’t want to work with Laila, Laila’s own is too much.” I had to tell her that honey look, you need to be able to strike a balance. So managing those emotions can be overwhelming.”

On physical changes and how it has affected her, Bisola continued:

“I was a lot younger when I had Laila, I’m much older now. Life has changed. My body is not the same. I have issues with my back, and those issues started after I had Laila. It was from my pregnancy and childbirth that I started having those issues.”

Speaking about how she’s had to make sacrifices and put some of her own desires on hold because of her 15-year-old daughter, Bisola said:

“I have put several desires on hold because of motherhood, some I will not go into. But mostly, sometimes work. Certain roles have come my way that I’m like if I do this, my daughter’s friends follow me. She literally sends me emails that her friends have sent to her of screenshots of some things that I’ve posted on social media. She’s pretty tough but I still don’t want to put her in any situation that would make her feel like why did my mum do this? So I have to consider her emotions.” (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
