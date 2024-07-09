Menu
Gyneacologist harps on exclusive breastfeeding for children’s brain development

By Ifeoma Aka
Enugu, July 9, 2024 (NAN) A gyneacologist, Dr Emeka Iloghalu, has urged nursing mothers to always engage in exclusive breastfeeding to help in brain development of their children.

Iloghalu, of University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu.

He said that engaging in six months exclusive breast feeding would help in building children’s immunity and preventing the child from getting sick easily.

According to him, exclusive breastfeeding promotes good relationship between mother and child.

The medical practitioner, who is also a consultant, said that he would soon organise a maternity and newborn health education, where there would be free immunisation, distribution of mosquito nets and other activities.

Iloghalu, who noted that Nigeria records 200 deaths out of every 1,000 births, said that the health education would focus on addressing maternal and neonatal deaths.

He, however, said that the programme would be strictly for pregnant mothers and children under the age of five.

The medical expert called on kind-hearted Nigerians to embark on programmes that would reduce high rate of maternal mortality rather than wait for government to do everything.

