Governors partnering NDDC for sustainable dev’t—–Uzodimma

Abuja, July 8, 2024 (NAN) Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo says that Governors of the nine oil producing states are partnering the Niger Development Commission (NDDC) for the sustainable development of the nation.

Uzodimma disclosed this while briefing newsmen after a meeting with the governors of the oil producing states and the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission in Abuja on Monday

The governor said that the meeting was to provide synergy with the governing council, the governing board and advisory board of the NDDC for the betterment of Nigerians.

“We looked at so many issues; issues of projects; abandoned projects; ongoing projects and also brainstormed on how best we can through that collaboration, advance the course of progress in the commission,” he said.

On abandoned projects, Uzodimma recalled that the former government under Muhammadu Buhari set up a Policy Coordinating Committee which identified so many projects that were suffering from funding problems.

“Of course, this new board, walking with President Bola Tinubu has risen to the occasion and they are working out ways and means to ensure that those projects are completed.

“There is no politics about it. This government is sensitive. He wants the nation to be developed, he wants our people to feel the positive impact of the initiatives of the new board.

“They are working together hand in hand to protect and satisfy the aspirations and yearnings of our people,” he said

Also speaking, Managing Director of the NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, said that the governors had pledged to support the board and management of the commission.

He said: “NDDC does not have a geographical location. It is the state governments that have boundaries. So whatever projects we are embarking on are in the states.

“So, we have to work with the state governments to ensure that we achieve optimal results.”

Ogbuku said that Tinubu was very committed to ensuring that all the ongoing and abandoned projects in the region were completed.

“As you can see, just in commemoration of Tinubu’s one year in office, he commissioned laudable projects and legacy projects and so we are still working on inaugurating more and also finishing the remaining ones.

“Some of these projects are projects that started 15 years ago so it is not something we can finish in one year.

“The President has given us a matching order that he wants to commission projects, landmark projects in the region in the next two years. So we are looking at completing most of these projects within the period of two years,” he said.

On the East-West road, Ogbuku said that the commission was giving the Federal Ministry of Works every support to ensure that the project was completed.

“The East-West road is a Federal Government project. It’s not under NDDC. But, we are actually giving the ministry of works every support to ensure that the project is completed,” added.

Earlier, the Forum of the Governors of the Oil Producing States had elected Uzodimma as its Chairman, Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa as Vice Chairman while Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River emerged as Secretary