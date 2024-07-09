Menu
France adopts Anambra Poly as centre to train Southeast women, youths on agriculture

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Chimezie Anaso

Awka, July 9, 2024(NAN) The Anambra Polytechnic, Mgbakwu in Anambra has been selected as one of the centres for implementation of Women in Agricultural Technical Education and Apprenticeship in Nigeria (WATEA-Nigeria) project in Southeast for two years.

Dr Njideka Chiekezie, the Acting Rector of the institution said this on Tuesday after playing host to a team from the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs who were at the Polytechnic to inspect the agro facilities.

In the delegation were Mr Rachid Benlafquih and Mr William Gex from France, Dr Sonia Darracq the French official to France Embassy and WATEA liaison officers to Southeast and South-South, Mr Emmanuel Oludayo and Prof. Juliana Ukonze.

Chiekezie said two centres were selected in Southeast for the launch of the WATEA project which would be funded by the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

She expressed delight that Anambra Polytechnic was among those chosen for implementation of a project of such magnitude while assuring that institution would not relent in providing a conducive atmosphere for reaching, learning and research especially in the agriculture sector.

She said the facilities inspected were the Greenhouse, the ultra Modern Garri Processing Unit and the Fish Pond.

“The institution was chosen because of its potential to sustain the project owing to the competent experts who can handle the training and the availability of modern infrastructures which the French government will improve on,” she said.

Chiekezie said the project aimed to strengthen the Polytechnic’s Agro-facilities by improving what was already in existence and to link the Colleges in France with the Colleges in Nigeria, focusing on women.

She said it would also provide Agro-preneurship support and development as well as introduce France apprenticeship structure.

WATEA-Nigeria is a 2-year project implemented by IITA-CGIAR, sponsored by the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs via the Embassy of France in Nigeria.

The project’s main objective is to promote the development of technical and professional skills of young women and directly align them with the needs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the agri-food sector.

The WATEA was strictly gender based with women constituting 80 percent of the expected 500 youth trainees.

Other states selected for the project including, Kano, Jigawa, South-West, Oyo, Kwara and Enugu

By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

