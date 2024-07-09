FirstBank to honour Soyinka @ 90 with “The Noble Warrior”

By Grace Alegba

Lagos, July 9, 2024 (NAN) ”The Noble Warrior,” a theatrical performance of Eni Ogun has been listed as part of the birthday celebrations and activities in honour Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka at 90.

Announcing its sponsorship of the Lagos command performance in a statement on Tuesday, the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, Ms Folake Ani-Mumuney said, the bank was proud to be part of the special tribute to the Nobel laureate.

Ani-Mumuney described the living legend as a true literary giant whose contributions to literature and humanity had continually inspired the bank.

She said FirstBank’s sponsorship of The Noble Warrior-Eni Ogun was a a modest way of demonstrating of the bank’s appreciation of Soyinka’s contributions to the Nigerian literature and culture.

She added that his writings which had transcended borders had remained a true embodiment of the power of art as a tool to uplifting society.

“First Bank is woven into the fabric of society, and for 130 years, we have been enabling success in the creative industry value chain through our First@arts initiative and Eni Ogun is another opportunity to reinforce this impact to support and empower small businesses,” she said.

Ani-Mumuney said The Noble Warrior – Eni Ogun, produced by Cash Onadele and directed by Oriade Adefila will be performed at the Muson Centre on Saturday July 20, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

She added that it was another significant stride in the Bank’s First@art initiative aimed at supporting the arts and cultural development value chain for the growth and development of the nation’s creative economy.

She added that it was also in recognition of the contributions and achievements of Soyinka as Africa’s first Nobel Laureate.

Eni Ogun, the Nobel Warrior is set to tell the historic story of the successful defeat of the colonial forces at the hands of natives.

The story intends to reposition the truth in history and showcase the repercussions of cultural invasions and the fight for freedom against imposing powerful colonial invasions.

The protagonist’s brand persona, Oluwole, a princely noble warrior can be likened to Soyinka and highlights similar personality traits as a fighter and the humane warrior in his 90-year sojourn on earth.

According to the performance Executive Producer, Toye Arulogun, FirstBank is supporting this special production of The Noble Warrior as tribute to a national and global literary icon in consonance with the philosophy of the First@art initiative.

Arulogun said FirstBank had demonstrated commitment to development of the creative arts industry through partnership with Adubiifa Network Co. for the landmark birthday of Soyinka – “pride of our cultural heritage.”

First@arts is FirstBank’s platform for consolidating its efforts in arts, supporting the creative arts value chain, providing funding , showcasing and facilitating the successes of the industry and helping customers explore opportunities.

Born in Abeokuta, on July 13, 1934, Soyinka became the first African to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986.

To date, Soyinka has published hundreds of works.

In addition to drama and poetry, he has written two novels, The Interpreters (1965) and Season of Anomy (1973), as well as autobiographical works including The Man Died: Prison Notes (1972), a gripping account of his prison experience, and Aké ( 1981), a memoir about his childhood. Myth, Literature and the African World (1975) is a collection of Soyinka’s literary essays.