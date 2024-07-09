FG suspends taxes on maize, wheat, rice, others

July 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has announced the suspension of duties, tariffs, and taxes on some essential food items imported through land and sea borders.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja on Monday.

Kyari said the listed food items, which include maize, wheat, husked brown rice, and cowpeas, will enjoy a 150-day Duty-Free Import Window.

He added that the move was part of the Presidential Accelerated Stabilization and Advancement Plan, which is aimed at achieving food security and economic stability in the country.

The minister stated that the government had been working tirelessly to address the food inflation crisis, which had seen prices skyrocket to unprecedented levels.

He assured Nigerians that the government was committed to achieving food security and ensuring that no citizen went to bed hungry.

He said: “The federal government has announced a 150-day Duty-Free Import Window for Food Commodities, suspension of duties, tariffs and taxes for the importation of certain food commodities (through land and sea borders). These commodities include maize, husked brown rice, wheat and cowpeas.

“Under this arrangement, imported food commodities will be subjected to a Recommended Retail Price (RRP).

“I am glad to reiterate that the Government’s position exemplifies standards that would not compromise the safety of the various food items for consumption.

“In addition to the importation by the private sector, the Federal Government will import 250,000MT of wheat and 250,000MT of maize. The imported food commodities in their semi-processed state will target supplies to the small-scale processors and millers across the country.”

The minister also said the Federal Government had inaugurated the Renewed Hope National Livestock Transformation Implementation Committee to develop and implement policies that prioritize livestock development and align with the National Livestock Transformation Plan.(www.naija247news.com).