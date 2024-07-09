Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

FAAC allocation to FG, others rises 179% to N10.13trn

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 9, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government (FG), 36 states and 774 local governments (LG) shared N10.13 trillion as statutory allocation from the Federal Account Allocations (FAAC) in the first five months (January to May) of 2024, 5M ’24.

This represents a 179 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase when compared to N3.63 trillion shared in the same period of 2023, 5M’23.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, FAAC report for the review period showed that in 5M’24, FG received N1.88 trillion, up YoY by 37.2 percent from N1.37 trillion received in 5M’23.

The 36 states received N2.05 trillion in 5M’24, representing a 72 percent YoY increase from N1.19 trillion in 5M’23.

The 774 LG received N1.41 trillion in 5M’24, rising by 43 percent YoY from N987.66 billion in 5M’23.

Further analysis showed that allocations from Value Added Tax (VAT) rose YoY by 228.8 percent to N2.42 trillion in 5M’24 from N736.06 billion in 5M’23.

The 13 percent derivation fund received by Oil producing States also rose YoY by 234 percent to N519.83 billion in 5M’24 from N155.5 billion in 5m’23.

Month-on-Month analysis showed fluctuating trend in allocations received by the three tiers of government from FAAC.

Allocations received in January stood at N1.67 trillion.

In February allocations increased by 24 percent, MoM to N2.07 trillion and further up by 12.5 percent MoM to N2.33 trillion in March.

The upward trend was reversed in April when allocations fell by 19.7 percent to N1.87 trillion. The upward trend resumed in May when allocation rose by 17 percent MoM to N2.19 trillion.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG suspends taxes on maize, wheat, rice, others
Next article
Nigeria’s Debt-to-GDP Within World Bank/IMF Ceiling – DMO
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Abia State Government to Launch N1 Billion Interest-Free Loan Scheme for Residents

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
UMUAHIA – The Abia state government will launch a...

How Europe Can Fix Its Competitiveness Problem

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
BERLIN – Now that the quinquennial electoral tussle for...

Simi apologizes after being dragged for rocking swimsuit

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular singer, Simi tenders sincere apologies...

The China Factor in Modi’s Mission to Moscow

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Abia State Government to Launch N1 Billion Interest-Free Loan Scheme for Residents

Revenue and Taxation 0
UMUAHIA – The Abia state government will launch a...

How Europe Can Fix Its Competitiveness Problem

Top Stories 0
BERLIN – Now that the quinquennial electoral tussle for...

Simi apologizes after being dragged for rocking swimsuit

Lifestyle News 0
July 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular singer, Simi tenders sincere apologies...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Abia State Government to Launch N1 Billion Interest-Free Loan Scheme for...

Charles Akpeji - 0
× How can I help you?