End Hunger Now! By Ayodele Ogundele

The hardship has gotten to the peak where Nigerians have to say: End Hunger Now! Declare a state of emergency on Inflation, bring back oil subsidy, open the borders, reverse electricity tarriff, reduce the cost of governance and above all, everyone in the executive and legislative arm of government should declare their assets.

The majority of Nigerians are not sure of the direction in which the current administration of Ahmed Bola Tinubu is taking or are we going to say we are currently in a reversed gear situation, or an administration similar to a military junta!

Nigerians can’t continue to languish in poverty while only few will be siphoning our resources, living large and still be expecting us to sacrifice. Are we slaves and who is fooling who?

If Obono Obla can openly expose some fraudulent acts of embezzlement to the tune of billions of dollars and nothing could be done to those individuals involved because they are friends to government, if our budget could be padded by some elements in the National Assembly, if billions of naira could be allocated for the presidency and N160 million vehicles could be given to members of the National Assembly, if it can take this administration meetings upon meetings because of workers minimum wage, but cost them minutes when it comes to budget paddling, if Nigerians can’t see foodstuffs to buy in Nigeria but can see our trailers transporting our foodstuffs to countries as far as Mali, Togo and Burkina Faso, then why does our government think we should not demand and fight for our fundamental rights to feed, school and get better welfare?

The current APC/PDP-led administrations have nothing to offer Nigerians as we have reached the breaking point of voicing out our anger towards this clueless administration.

It’s no news that it is only our ears that hear the billions and trillions of naira/dollars spent each time on one unseen economic project or the other but unfortunately, those monies don’t reflect in the economy rather those projects are air projects.

This is not a tribal, religious or ethnic issue, this is typically an economic issue and we need to bring the government to the service of the masses, make them accountable for all our monies spent so far. Enough is enough!

#ENDHUNGERNOW.

Ayodele Ogundele (AyStruggle)