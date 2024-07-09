Chiemeka’s Appointment as NGX CEO Expected to Drive Market Growth, Says Professional Group

The appointment of Jude Chiemeka as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has garnered widespread praise from industry professionals, who believe his extensive experience and proven leadership qualities will drive NGX towards sustained success.

Chiemeka, a seasoned executive with over 30 years of professional experience in securities trading, asset management, and investment banking across African markets, brings a robust background in finance and management. He joined the Nigerian Stock Exchange as the Divisional Head of Trading Business in February 2019 and became the Divisional Head of Capital Markets in 2021. Prior to his current position, he served as the Executive Director of Capital Markets at NGX.

The Securities and Investment Empowerment Network (SIEN), a prominent professional group in the finance sector, has described Chiemeka’s appointment as a transformative move capable of deepening market growth and enhancing confidence. In a statement signed by its President, Dr. Albert Ogunseyinde, the group expressed confidence in Chiemeka’s ability to navigate the complexities of the financial markets and drive strategic growth.

“Chiemeka’s appointment as CEO of NGX is a testament to his exceptional leadership abilities and extensive industry experience,” said Ogunseyinde. “His deep understanding of the financial markets, coupled with his strategic acumen, makes him the ideal person to lead NGX into a new era of growth and innovation.”

Before joining the Exchange, Chiemeka held key positions at United Capital Securities Limited and Chapel Hill Denham Securities, where he led significant initiatives such as the first cross-border trading under the West African Capital Market Integration initiative and the issuance of the first Eurobonds Mutual Fund on the Nigerian Exchange Limited. His career began in 1994 at Dominion Trust Limited.

SIEN noted that with Chiemeka’s impressive resume, NGX is expected to undergo significant advancements. Industry experts anticipate that his strategic initiatives will focus on leveraging technology to enhance trading processes, improving market accessibility, and fostering investor confidence.

“Chiemeka’s vision for NGX aligns with the broader objectives of positioning the exchange as a leading player in the global financial markets. With his extensive experience, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence, we believe Chiemeka is well-positioned to steer NGX towards sustained success and greater prominence in the global financial ecosystem,” said Ogunseyinde.

Chiemeka is a Fellow and Council Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (FCS), a Member of the Institute of Directors (IOD), and the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), UK. He also holds degrees from the University of Oxford, Lagos Business School, and the University of Lagos. He is married to Temitayo Chiemeka and they have children.