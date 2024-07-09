Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

Cameroon President Delays Parliamentary and Local Elections to 2026

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

YAOUNDE, July 9 (Reuters) – Cameroonian President Paul Biya has received approval from lawmakers to postpone parliamentary and local elections until 2026, a move that opposition parties fear could hinder their efforts in the 2025 presidential election.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Lawmakers from Biya’s Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement, holding a majority in the National Assembly, voted to extend their mandate by a year to March 2026. Consequently, legislative and municipal elections will now occur after the presidential poll in 2025.

François Wakata Bolvine, the presidency’s minister delegate in charge of relations with the assemblies, stated that the delay was necessary to “lighten the electoral calendar,” as four polls, including regional council elections, were initially scheduled for next year.

Biya, 91, has been in power since 1982 and has won several elections, with the most recent in 2018 being labeled fraudulent by opponents. Opposition lawmaker Joshua Osih, chairman of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) party, condemned the delay as undemocratic.

Many in the opposition are concerned that the extension could weaken their challenge to Biya. Holding legislative and municipal elections next year could have provided momentum ahead of the presidential election in October 2025.

The electoral code requires a presidential candidate to be nominated by a political party with representation in the National Assembly, Senate, Regional Council, or Municipal Council, or through a recommendation from at least 300 dignitaries. Maurice Kamto, Biya’s main challenger in 2018, lacks such representation as his party boycotted the last municipal and legislative elections due to the lack of electoral reforms

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Poor Harvests in Ghana and Ivory Coast Drive Up Cocoa Prices Amid Smuggling Surge
Next article
Senate Urges Halt to National Film Board Dissolution Over Legal Concerns
The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Sokoto Assembly Clarifies Local Government Bill Aimed at Enhancing Traditional Institutions

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?