Political parties

Call for criticism of Tinubu improper, group tells Kwakwanso

By: By Naija247news

By Femi Ogunshola

Abuja, July 9, 2024 (NAN) The Northern Patriotic Agenda (NPA) says it was improper for Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso and his political associates to urge New Nigeria Peoples Party federal lawmakers to criticise President Bola Tinubu.

Dr Agabi Emmanuel, the convener of the group, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

The letter entitled “Need for NNPP Federal Lawmakers to Make Urgent and Concerted Efforts to Immediately End the Siege on Kano State by Agents of the Federal Government’’, was signed by his behalf by Dr Ajuji Ahmed.

Emmanuel described Kwankwaso’s as a threat to the stability of the government.

According to him, Kwankwso’s call did not augur well for the country’s match towards consolidating democracy.

He said it called for heightened vigilance from law enforcement agencies to thwart any moves that are inimical to the progress of the country.

He alleged that the letter had the potential subvert the administration of Tinubu.

He said Tinubu was leading an administration distinguished by its commitment to inclusivity, a stance that does not imply tolerance for mindless agitation, or political machinations

He urged Yusuf to refrain from acts capable of disrupting the political peace in the country and imperiling the fabrics of the society.

Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

