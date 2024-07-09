Menu
Search
Subscribe
Colleges

Bloomberg Philanthropies Donates $1 Billion to Cover Medical School Costs at Johns Hopkins University

By: By Naija247news

Date:

New York, CNN — Bloomberg Philanthropies is donating $1 billion to make medical school free for the majority of students at Johns Hopkins University, joining a growing list of high-profile donors supporting tuition-free medical education nationwide.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In Bloomberg Philanthropies’ annual report, Michael Bloomberg stated that this donation addresses two critical issues: declining health and declining education. Johns Hopkins announced on Monday that this gift will cover the full cost of attendance, including tuition and living expenses, for most medical students. Students from families earning less than $300,000 will be eligible, with living expenses covered for those from families earning under $175,000.

This is not the first instance of such generosity towards medical schools. In February, the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York received a $1 billion donation from former faculty member Dr. Ruth Gottesman, allowing it to offer free tuition. In 2018, NYU’s School of Medicine became the first top-10 medical school in the country to provide free tuition to all its students.

Bloomberg, an alumnus of Johns Hopkins, noted in his letter that life expectancy in the US remains below that of other countries since the Covid-19 pandemic. He also highlighted that remote schooling during the pandemic had a detrimental impact on education.

The high cost of medical school deters students from lower-income families from applying, Bloomberg pointed out. He stressed that addressing this “health crisis” should be a bipartisan effort.

A survey conducted in October by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) revealed that 70% of medical students who graduated in 2023 incurred some level of educational debt, with the average graduate owing more than $200,000. Bloomberg added that financial pressures lead many students to drop out or pursue more lucrative specialties instead of working in underserved fields and communities, contributing to a shortage of primary care doctors in the US.

In 2018, Bloomberg donated $1.8 billion to support undergraduate financial aid at Johns Hopkins University.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Debt-to-GDP Within World Bank/IMF Ceiling – DMO
Next article
The Decline and Fall of the Petrodollar?
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Abia State Government to Launch N1 Billion Interest-Free Loan Scheme for Residents

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
UMUAHIA – The Abia state government will launch a...

How Europe Can Fix Its Competitiveness Problem

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
BERLIN – Now that the quinquennial electoral tussle for...

Simi apologizes after being dragged for rocking swimsuit

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular singer, Simi tenders sincere apologies...

The China Factor in Modi’s Mission to Moscow

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Abia State Government to Launch N1 Billion Interest-Free Loan Scheme for Residents

Revenue and Taxation 0
UMUAHIA – The Abia state government will launch a...

How Europe Can Fix Its Competitiveness Problem

Top Stories 0
BERLIN – Now that the quinquennial electoral tussle for...

Simi apologizes after being dragged for rocking swimsuit

Lifestyle News 0
July 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular singer, Simi tenders sincere apologies...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Abia State Government to Launch N1 Billion Interest-Free Loan Scheme for...

Charles Akpeji - 0
× How can I help you?