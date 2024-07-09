‘Beverly be Hills Cop: Alex F’ tops Netflix Nigeria charts

Lagos, July 9, 2024 ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Alex F’, the fourth instalment of the Beverly Hills Cop film series, has topped the Netflix film chart in Nigeria.

Naija247news reports that the action comedy film sees Eddie Murphy reprise his role as well as other supporting cast from the film’s previous instalments.

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief’ came in at second while its sequel, ‘Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters’ is ranked third on the chart.

‘Mvera’, a Kenyan movie, about a woman trapped by an organ trafficking ring is fourth while ‘Family Affair’, a romantic comedy, and Oloture, a movie about human trafficking, are fifth and sixth respectively on the chart.

Action movies,’Trigger Warning’, ‘Shina’, ‘ Bhanje Vaayu Vegam’, occupied the seventh, eighth and ninth positions.

Red 2, an action comedy movie starring Bruce Willis, completed the Top 10