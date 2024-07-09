Akande-Sadipe gives business cash grants to 500 constituents

By Femi Ogunshola

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Abuja, July 8, 2024(NAN) Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe (APC-Oyo) has empowered 500 constituents with business cash grants targeted at youths, women, widows, and the physically challenged.

Mr Olamilekan Olusada, the Senior Assistant to the lawmaker on Media and Publicity. said in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The lawmaker, representing Oluyole Federal Constituency of Oyo State, said the initiative would break barriers in the constituency.

According to Akande-Sadipe, who chairs the House Committee on Ethics and privileges, this initiative will promote aquaculture and other ancillary businesses, within the constituency.

The lawmaker, said the effort was geared towards offering business financial support and relief to individuals during the current economic downturn.

This, according to her, is to enable them invest to generate a descent livelihood for basic necessities of life.

She said the empowerment was aimed at cushioning the current economic hardships and drive small scale entrepreneurship.

Akande-Sadipe added that beneficiaries were enrolled for direct credits of the cash grants into their accounts to encourage a savings culture, and advised the beneficiaries to invest wisely.

She also hinted on her upcoming female political and leadership mentoring initiative to drive female inclusion at all political levels.

She encouraged women to uphold personal integrity and not to compromise themselves but to ethically participate in the political arena for improved female participation.

“To be respected women need to carry themselves with dignity and avoid behavior that could undermine them before their male counterparts in politics”. she said.

She also solicited the support of the older women in the community, who had several years of experience for her political and leadership mentoring initiative.