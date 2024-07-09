Menu
16 Palestinians killed, dozens injured in Gaza

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Tel Aviv, July 9, 2024 (dpa/NAN) The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) were attacked in targeted areas in the Gaza Strip, this was posted on the social media platform X on Tuesday.

Sixteen Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured, WAFA Palestinian news agency reported.

The report said IDF announced that it was taking action against the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) targets in Gaza City, where the army were deployed for several days.

“So far, the forces have eliminated dozens of terrorists,” the army said in a statement.

Six people were killed in an Israeli attack on a building in the city, WAFA reported.

Rescue workers managed to recover a toddler alive.

There were also further attacks on the city in the north of the coastal region, some of which were deadly, the report said.

The IDF said it is continuing its operations in the neighbourhood of Shejaiya in Gaza City and in Rafah, the south of the Gaza Strip, in which many terrorists were also killed there.

The IDF forced doctors at al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City to close the hospital, WAFA reported, citing medical sources.

After the area around the hospital came under heavy fire, all patients and displaced people staying there were forced to leave the hospital.

The IDF denied this and said civilians had been asked to leave the combat zones of Gaza City as a precautionary measure.

However, the call did not apply to hospitals and medical facilities.

The army said it had informed representatives of the Palestinian health system that it was not necessary to evacuate hospitals in the area.

Several people, including patients, left the al-Ahli hospital earlier in the day, according to Palestinian reports.

None of the information could initially be independently verified.

