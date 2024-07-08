Youth Group to YCE: On Yoruba nation we stand, not restructuring

Yoruba National Youths Remain Firm on Yoruba Nation Agenda Despite Elders’ Stand

The Yoruba National Youths, both at home and in the diaspora, have reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the quest for Yoruba Nation self-determination, rejecting calls for restructuring by the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a defiant statement issued by Prophet Ayodele Ologunloluwa, Yoruba National Youth Leader in the diaspora, and Comrade Oyegunle Oluwamayowa Omotoyole, known as Omayor, at home, they dismissed the YCE’s endorsement of federal government’s restructuring and regionalism initiatives as unacceptable and branded them as betrayals.

The youths vehemently asserted their demand for an independent Yoruba country separate from Nigeria, citing dissatisfaction with the current state of the nation and declaring their resolve to pursue their agenda without compromise.

“We reject any talk of restructuring as it undermines Yoruba interests and progress. Those advocating for it are enemies of our land and will face consequences. Our ancestors will deal with them,” they declared.

Citing grievances against perceived dominance and agendas of other ethnic groups, particularly the Fulani, the youths called for the protection of Yoruba land and heritage, invoking ancestral spirits to support their cause.

They expressed solidarity with Professor Banji Akintoye, a prominent advocate for Yoruba self-determination, emphasizing the need for a sovereign Yoruba Nation to ensure accelerated development and prosperity for Yoruba people.

Highlighting perceived losses within Nigeria, the youths urged all Yoruba indigenes, including traditional rulers, to unite in support of their aspirations. They vowed to employ all available means to achieve their goal of an independent Yoruba Nation.

This declaration underscores the deep-seated determination among Yoruba youths to forge their own path, independent of Nigeria, amidst ongoing national discourse on restructuring and unity.