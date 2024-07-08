US Troops Withdraw from Niger’s Air Base 101 Ahead of Further Pullout

NIAMEY, July 7 (Reuters) – The U.S. military withdrew its personnel from Niger’s Air Base 101 near Niamey’s airport on Sunday, preparing for a subsequent exit from a major drone base near Agadez in the coming weeks.

Following a coup last year, Niger’s ruling junta ordered the U.S. to remove its nearly 1,000 military personnel in April. The withdrawal from Air Base 101 was completed ahead of schedule and without complications, thanks to effective cooperation between the Nigerian and American armed forces, as stated in a joint announcement by Niger’s defense ministry and the U.S. Department of Defense.

The next focus will be on the $100 million drone base near Agadez, crucial for intelligence on jihadist-linked groups. U.S. Air Force Major General Kenneth Ekman said the pullout from Air Base 201 will likely occur in August. The junta has given the U.S. until September 15 to withdraw all troops from Niger.

In April, Russia deployed military trainers to Niger. On Saturday, Niger, along with its military-led neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso, signed a confederation treaty, signaling closer alignment among the insurgency-affected central Sahel nations. They have also terminated defense agreements with U.S., European, and United Nations forces.