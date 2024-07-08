Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

US Troops Withdraw from Niger’s Air Base 101 Ahead of Further Pullout

By: By Naija247news

Date:

NIAMEY, July 7 (Reuters) – The U.S. military withdrew its personnel from Niger’s Air Base 101 near Niamey’s airport on Sunday, preparing for a subsequent exit from a major drone base near Agadez in the coming weeks.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Following a coup last year, Niger’s ruling junta ordered the U.S. to remove its nearly 1,000 military personnel in April. The withdrawal from Air Base 101 was completed ahead of schedule and without complications, thanks to effective cooperation between the Nigerian and American armed forces, as stated in a joint announcement by Niger’s defense ministry and the U.S. Department of Defense.

The next focus will be on the $100 million drone base near Agadez, crucial for intelligence on jihadist-linked groups. U.S. Air Force Major General Kenneth Ekman said the pullout from Air Base 201 will likely occur in August. The junta has given the U.S. until September 15 to withdraw all troops from Niger.

In April, Russia deployed military trainers to Niger. On Saturday, Niger, along with its military-led neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso, signed a confederation treaty, signaling closer alignment among the insurgency-affected central Sahel nations. They have also terminated defense agreements with U.S., European, and United Nations forces.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Modi to Visit Russia Amidst Rising Russia-China Relations and Economic Challenges
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Modi to Visit Russia Amidst Rising Russia-China Relations and Economic Challenges

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
(Bloomberg) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit...

Kenya’s Ruto Must Pick Up the Pieces After Tax Debacle

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Kenya's President Ruto Faces Backlash Over Failed Tax Increases...

Nigeria’s President Tinubu Appoints Senegalese and Togolese Presidents as ECOWAS Special Envoys

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
By Reporters Abuja, July 7, 2024 (Naija247news) - President Bola...

MTN Nigeria Reports N549.3bn Contribution in Taxes and Levies

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Expands Connectivity to 79.7 Million Lagos, July 7, 2024 -...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Modi to Visit Russia Amidst Rising Russia-China Relations and Economic Challenges

Geopolitics 0
(Bloomberg) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit...

Kenya’s Ruto Must Pick Up the Pieces After Tax Debacle

Economy 0
Kenya's President Ruto Faces Backlash Over Failed Tax Increases...

Nigeria’s President Tinubu Appoints Senegalese and Togolese Presidents as ECOWAS Special Envoys

Democracy Africa 0
By Reporters Abuja, July 7, 2024 (Naija247news) - President Bola...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Modi to Visit Russia Amidst Rising Russia-China Relations and Economic Challenges

The Editor, Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?