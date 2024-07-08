Menu
Stock Market Sheds N21bn, All Share Index Declines 0.04%

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Trading of equities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange last week closed bearish as the All Share Index and Market capitalization declined by 0.04% to settle at 100,022.03 points and N56.581 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 2.26 billion units of shares were traded in 42,851 deals, valued at N31 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 37 stocks gained against 45 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

VERITAS KAPITAL led other gainers in the course of last week with 25.00% growth, closing at N1.15 from the previous close of N0.92.

CONOIL, Jaiz Bank, WAPIC and AIICO Insurance grew their share prices by 20.48%, 19.49%, 17.91% and 13.40% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: OANDO 13.33%, THE INITIATES 12.64%, Regency Alliance 12.60%, African Prudential 9.76% and IMG 9.24% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

UPDCREIT led other price decliners, shedding 17.43% of its share price to close at N4.50 from the previous close of N5.45.

Ikeja Hotel, LASACO, Julius Berger and Mutual Benefits shed their share prices by 12.03%, 9.80%, 9.59% and 8.96% respectively.

Other price decliners include: Consolidated Hallmark Holding (8.48%), University Press (8.40%), UPDC (7.91%), CUSTODIAN (6.86%) and May & Baker (6.61%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
