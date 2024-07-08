SEC Approves Access Holdings’ N351 Billion Rights Issue

Lagos, July 7, 2024 – The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has granted approval for Access Holdings Plc to commence its N351 billion rights issue capital raising programme, according to a statement released by the company to newsmen in Lagos on Sunday.

The approval signifies a pivotal milestone in Access Holdings’ previously announced capital raising initiative, aimed at generating up to $1.5 billion. The rights issue is strategically designed to bolster Access Holdings’ financial position and support ongoing working capital requirements.

Access Holdings disclosed that the rights issue will also facilitate funding for organic growth initiatives across its banking and non-banking subsidiaries.

“The approved rights issue offers 17,772,612,811 ordinary shares of N0.50 each at a price of N19.75 per share. Shareholders will receive one new ordinary share for every two existing ordinary shares held as of June 7, 2024,” the statement noted.

Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Ltd. will serve as the lead issuing house for Access Holdings’ rights issue, with Atlas Registrars Ltd. appointed as the Registrars to the offer.

The rights issue is scheduled to open on July 8 and close on Aug. 14. Access Holdings advised shareholders to obtain further details about the offer from their stockbrokers. Application forms and the rights circular will be accessible via various platforms managed by Atlas Registrars Ltd.

Access Holdings reiterated its commitment to expanding its market presence and delivering substantial value to stakeholders. The successful execution of the rights issue is anticipated to reinforce Access Holdings’ standing as a prominent financial services provider in Africa and globally.