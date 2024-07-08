Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Rivers crisis: Wike’s kinsmen, Ikwerre Leaders Pledge Full Support to Governor Fubara

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Leaders from the Ikwerre ethnic group have pledged unwavering support to Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, reaffirming their commitment during a courtesy visit on Monday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Eze Barrister Godspower Onuekwa, President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide, emphasized that the Ikwerre people, having had their turn governing the state, stand firmly behind Governor Fubara to maintain the peace and development he has achieved. He commended the Governor for his numerous development projects across the state, including those in Ikwerre.

Eze Chike Worlu Wodo, Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, praised Governor Fubara’s governance, urging him to remain focused and undeterred by detractors. He assured the Governor of the steadfast support from the Ikwerre people.

Senator John Azuta Mbata highlighted the spirit of inclusive politics, noting that Ikwerre people had governed the state for 16 years with support from other ethnic groups. He assured that Ikwerre leaders are united in their support for Governor Fubara to ensure his administration’s success.

Governor Fubara, in response, expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the support and commitment of the Ikwerre leaders. He emphasized his integrity and commitment to the state’s well-being, addressing the political crisis with caution and respect for all stakeholders.

The visit, which included leaders from Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, the Supreme Council of Ikwerre Traditional Rulers, and various opinion leaders, underscored the collective commitment to the Governor’s administration and the state’s progress. Governor Fubara reiterated his dedication to transparency and good governance, thanking the Ikwerre delegation for their continued support.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Analysts See Foreign-Owned Banks in Nigeria Navigate CBN’s Recapitalization More Smoothly
Next article
APC NWC Affirms Support for Governors Amidst Party Solidarity Visit
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian University Unions Forge Ahead with Planned Protests for Unpaid Salaries

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and...

Crisis Erupts in Ondo PDP Over Campaign Council Constitution Ahead of Governorship Election

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
As the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State...

Youth Group to YCE: On Yoruba nation we stand, not restructuring

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Yoruba National Youths Remain Firm on Yoruba Nation Agenda...

11 African Americans Discover Nigerian Roots Through Ancestry DNA Event in New York

David Okafor David Okafor -
In a heartfelt ceremony at Nigeria House in New...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian University Unions Forge Ahead with Planned Protests for Unpaid Salaries

ASUU 0
The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and...

Crisis Erupts in Ondo PDP Over Campaign Council Constitution Ahead of Governorship Election

Political parties 0
As the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State...

Youth Group to YCE: On Yoruba nation we stand, not restructuring

South West 0
Yoruba National Youths Remain Firm on Yoruba Nation Agenda...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigerian University Unions Forge Ahead with Planned Protests for Unpaid Salaries

Gbenga Samson - 0
× How can I help you?