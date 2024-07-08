Rivers crisis: Wike’s kinsmen, Ikwerre Leaders Pledge Full Support to Governor Fubara

Leaders from the Ikwerre ethnic group have pledged unwavering support to Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, reaffirming their commitment during a courtesy visit on Monday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Eze Barrister Godspower Onuekwa, President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide, emphasized that the Ikwerre people, having had their turn governing the state, stand firmly behind Governor Fubara to maintain the peace and development he has achieved. He commended the Governor for his numerous development projects across the state, including those in Ikwerre.

Eze Chike Worlu Wodo, Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, praised Governor Fubara’s governance, urging him to remain focused and undeterred by detractors. He assured the Governor of the steadfast support from the Ikwerre people.

Senator John Azuta Mbata highlighted the spirit of inclusive politics, noting that Ikwerre people had governed the state for 16 years with support from other ethnic groups. He assured that Ikwerre leaders are united in their support for Governor Fubara to ensure his administration’s success.

Governor Fubara, in response, expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the support and commitment of the Ikwerre leaders. He emphasized his integrity and commitment to the state’s well-being, addressing the political crisis with caution and respect for all stakeholders.

The visit, which included leaders from Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, the Supreme Council of Ikwerre Traditional Rulers, and various opinion leaders, underscored the collective commitment to the Governor’s administration and the state’s progress. Governor Fubara reiterated his dedication to transparency and good governance, thanking the Ikwerre delegation for their continued support.