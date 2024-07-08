Menu
One dead, 18 rescued in Jigawa boat accident

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

One person has died while 18 others were rescued after a boat carrying 20 traders capsized in Auyo Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, July 8, 2024 said one person is still missing.

According to the PPRO, the incident occurred at about 10:pm on Sunday, July 7, while the canoe was travelling across the Kwalgai River toward Hadin village in Auyo LGA.

The canoe was said to have capsized due to powerful waves and overloading.

Swift action from divers, fishermen and good Samaritans, along with a team of policemen resulted in the rescue of 18 passengers.

“On 07/07/2024 at about 2200hrs, the command received an incident report by the Divisional Police Officer of Auyo Division, that a group of marketers from Kwalgwai village in Auyo LGA numbered about twenty (20) both males and females boarded a canoe. The canoe was said to have capsized while travelling across the Kwalgai River toward Hadin village within the same LGA,” the statement read.

“In an attempt to save the victims, divers, fishermen, and good Samaritans were swiftly notified as a team of Policemen led by the DPO raced to the scene.

“The rescue team was able to rescue eighteen (18) passengers alive, while two (2) female passengers were still searching.

“Subsequently, on 8/07/2024 at about 0600hrs, among the two females missing, one Habiba Ado ‘f’ age 18yrs of Kwalgai was also recovered, she was quickly conveyed to the Auyo hospital. But she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor on call.

“Nevertheless, a preliminary investigation indicated that the accident was primarily caused by powerful waves and overloading to the point where the driver was unable to steer the canoe.

“While efforts were being intensified to rescue the missing woman, the rescued victims were all rushed to the hospital for medical attention.” (www.naija247news.com).

