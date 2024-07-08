NNPC Ltd. Extends Fuel Stations’ Operating Hours to Alleviate Petrol Supply Challenges

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has announced extended operating hours for fuel stations across the country to address the current tight supply of petrol (PMS). This move is aimed at ensuring increased availability amidst logistical challenges.

Mr. Dapo Segun, Executive Vice President, Downstream at NNPC Ltd., made this known during a joint inspection with officials from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) in Abuja on Monday. The inspection focused on monitoring and improving the supply and distribution of fuel stations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and beyond.

NNPC Ltd. attributed the recent fuel queues to disruptions in ship-to-ship fuel transfers caused by adverse weather conditions such as thunderstorms, which affected operations at sea and the movement of trucks from depots to stations. These disruptions have led to logistical constraints in the supply chain.

Segun emphasized the challenges posed by volatile weather conditions, which hampered both marine and ground operations, resulting in the current supply tightness. He assured that efforts are underway to mitigate these challenges by mobilizing trucks and optimizing distribution strategies.

“To alleviate the situation, we are implementing longer operating hours for fuel stations and facilitating collaboration among marketers to ensure equitable distribution of stocks,” Segun stated.

Addressing concerns about hoarding and black-market activities, Mr. Ogbugo Ukoha, Executive Director of Distribution Systems, Storage, and Retailing Infrastructure at NMDPRA, affirmed that regulatory officials are actively monitoring stations and depots to prevent such practices. He urged the public to purchase fuel without panic, assuring them of adequate supply.

Regarding speculation about a possible increase in fuel pump prices, Ukoha clarified that there are no plans for such adjustments. He underscored ongoing efforts between NNPC Ltd. and NMDPRA to enhance energy security and stabilize both supply and prices.

As part of their inspection, the team visited various fuel stations in the FCT, including NNPC Ltd. Retail Outlet at Katampe and the AP fuel station in Garki 2, where they confirmed the availability of stocks despite existing queues. Motorists expressed mixed reactions, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable solutions to alleviate their challenges in accessing fuel.

The collaborative efforts between NNPC Ltd. and regulatory authorities aim to ensure seamless fuel supply operations and alleviate the inconvenience faced by motorists across Nigeria.