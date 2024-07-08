Menu
NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rains from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja forecast morning thunderstorms on Monday over parts of Kebbi, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara,Taraba and Kaduna states.

It anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Gombe, Borno, Yobe, and Jigawa states later in the day.

“In the North Central region, rains are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara and Niger states during the morning hours.

“While later in the day, thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau,

Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi and Benue states.

“Morning rains are anticipated over parts of Lagos, Ondo, Ebonyi, Edo, Imo, Abia, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Edo, Akwa Ibom and Cross River,” it said.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms and intermittent rains are anticipated over the entire southern region later in the day.

The agency envisaged partly cloudy conditions over the northern region of the country during the morning hours on Tuesday.

”Prospects of afternoon/evening thunderstorms expected over parts of Gombe, Bauchi, Borno, Jigawa, Yobe, Taraba, Adamawa, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kano, and Kaduna.

“Cloudy conditions are anticipated over the North Central region during the morning hours with prospects of afternoon/evening thunderstorms anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Plateau, Niger and Benue states.

“Morning rains are anticipated over parts of Enugu, Abia, Imo, Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River state,” it said.

The agency forecast afternoon/evening thunderstorms and intermittent rains over the entire southern region.

According to NiMet, morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano and Zamfara states on Wednesday.

It predicted thunderstorms over parts of Jigawa, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, and Borno states later in the day.

“Partly cloudy atmosphere is expected over the North Central in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau and Nasarawa states later in the day.

“Cloudy morning is expected over the southern region with prospects of thunderstorms and intermittent rains over the entire region during the afternoon/evening hours,” it said.

NiMet urged the public to take adequate precaution as strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

The agency advised Airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operation.(www.naija247news.com).

