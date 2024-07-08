Nigeria’s President Tinubu Appoints Senegalese and Togolese Presidents as ECOWAS Special Envoys

By Reporters

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Abuja, July 7, 2024 (Naija247news) – President Bola Tinubu has appointed Senegalese President, Diomaye Faye, and Togolese President, Faure Gnassingbé, as Special Envoys to mediate between the ECOWAS bloc and Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic.

The appointments were made shortly after President Tinubu’s re-election as Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government during the 65th Ordinary Session held in Abuja. The decision underscores ECOWAS’ commitment to security, reconciliation, and development in the region.

President Tinubu, in his acceptance speech, pledged to consolidate democratic values and uphold the interests of the regional body as it approaches its 50th anniversary in 2025.

“I have appointed President Diomaye Faye of Senegal and President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo as Special Envoys to work closely with our brothers in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Republic, and to coordinate efforts with the ECOWAS Commission,” President Tinubu announced.

He reiterated his commitment to advancing democratic values and enhancing regional structures for collective prosperity and security.

Earlier in his address, President Tinubu urged ECOWAS leaders to prioritize the establishment of a regional standby force to address escalating security challenges across member states.