Revenue and Taxation

Nigerian Government Suspends Duties, Tariffs, and Taxes on Imported maize, wheat, rice, other staples

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, announced the suspension of duties, tariffs, and taxes on critical food items imported through land and sea borders during a press briefing at the National Press Centre, Abuja.

Kyari revealed that maize, wheat, husked brown rice, and cowpeas are among the listed food items that will benefit from a 150-day Duty-Free Import Window. This initiative is part of the Presidential Accelerated Stabilization and Advancement Plan aimed at achieving food security and economic stability.

Addressing concerns over food inflation, Kyari assured Nigerians of the government’s dedication to addressing the crisis and ensuring food security nationwide. He emphasized that imported commodities will adhere to Recommended Retail Prices (RRP) to maintain consumer safety standards.

Furthermore, the Minister announced the government’s plan to import 250,000MT each of wheat and maize, focusing on supplying semi-processed food items to small-scale processors and millers across Nigeria. Additionally, he highlighted the inauguration of the Renewed Hope National Livestock Transformation Implementation Committee to enhance livestock development aligned with the National Livestock Transformation Plan.

× How can I help you?