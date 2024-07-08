Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Diaspora News

Nigerian government committed to welfare of African descendants globally – Dabiri-Erewa Welfare

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Maureen Okon

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Abuja, July 8, 2024 (NAN) Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has restated Nigerian Government’s commitment to providing welfare to the African descendants globally.

Dabiri-Erewa said this on Monday when the African Diaspora Union (AFRIDU), led by its President, Archbishop Chidiebre Ogbu, paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was to seek collaboration with NiDCOM ahead of the upcoming African Diaspora Investment Summit, slated for October in Nigeria.

The NiDCOM chairman assured AFRIDU of its collaboration, saying that this followed the directive by the Office of the President to liaise with the diaspora union to ensure a successful hosting of the event.

She said that the summit would attract more than 2000 African descendants under AFRIDU.

According to her, on the issue of citizenship right of the African descendants under AFRIDU, it’s a constitutional matter.

”Our NiDCOM team in collaboration with AFRIDU and Ministry of Interior in charge of immigration matters will work together to find possible option available.

”I want to assure you of Nigerian Government commitment to the welfare of the African Descendants globally including the global Africa Economic Investment Summit as part of your quest to support African businesses and continental development.

”The Nigerian government will provide the enabling environment as the best place in the world to invest because of her abundance of human and natural resources,’’ she said.

The AFRIDU president, in his remarks, said that the visit was apt following the instruction of President Bola Tinubu to have an interface with the commission to host the global investment summit.

According to him, what we have in mind for October is similar or more in depth with that of FESTAC 1977. We first of all try to conceive this project through the mind of the author, meaning to understand Nigeria.

”Like what Nelson Mandela said, the world will not respect Africa until Nigeria earns that respect. The black people of the world need Nigeria to be great as a source of pride and confidence.

”Nigeria needs to take its seat in the corridor of greatness of the world, and for African descendants to return to their root Nigeria, this will help Nigeria regain her respect and have the seat of greatness amongst the nations of the world.

”We believe that the international gathering in honour of the Africans in diaspora from six regions, which we intend to hold in October, is an opportunity for all the black people of the world from outside Africa.

”This will include all African descendants coming into Nigeria, and it is estimated that 65 to 70 per cent of the African descendents believe that Nigeria is their ancestral home.

”I will not go into details about slave trade or how our fore-fathers were forcefully taken away by the colonial masters, but the time has come for us to proffer solution for a way forward.”

The AFRIDU boss added that the summit would bring professionals in diaspora that would contribute to the continent of Africa.

”We know that this event will bring experts, investors, professionals, scientists, entertainers, academia and people with diverse skills to Nigeria in the actualisation of the Africans in the diaspora integration,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the delegation include officials of AFRIDU from the six regions of North Africa, West Africa, Central Africa, East Africa, Southern Africa and African Diaspora residing in Canada, America, United Kingdom, and Gayana among others

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ebonyi LP warns against illegal activities among members
Next article
Housing transactions: proof of ownership, tax clearance now mandatory – LASG
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian University Unions Forge Ahead with Planned Protests for Unpaid Salaries

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and...

Crisis Erupts in Ondo PDP Over Campaign Council Constitution Ahead of Governorship Election

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
As the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State...

Youth Group to YCE: On Yoruba nation we stand, not restructuring

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Yoruba National Youths Remain Firm on Yoruba Nation Agenda...

11 African Americans Discover Nigerian Roots Through Ancestry DNA Event in New York

David Okafor David Okafor -
In a heartfelt ceremony at Nigeria House in New...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian University Unions Forge Ahead with Planned Protests for Unpaid Salaries

ASUU 0
The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and...

Crisis Erupts in Ondo PDP Over Campaign Council Constitution Ahead of Governorship Election

Political parties 0
As the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State...

Youth Group to YCE: On Yoruba nation we stand, not restructuring

South West 0
Yoruba National Youths Remain Firm on Yoruba Nation Agenda...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigerian University Unions Forge Ahead with Planned Protests for Unpaid Salaries

Gbenga Samson - 0
× How can I help you?