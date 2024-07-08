Nigerian government committed to welfare of African descendants globally – Dabiri-Erewa Welfare

By Maureen Okon

Abuja, July 8, 2024 (NAN) Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has restated Nigerian Government’s commitment to providing welfare to the African descendants globally.

Dabiri-Erewa said this on Monday when the African Diaspora Union (AFRIDU), led by its President, Archbishop Chidiebre Ogbu, paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was to seek collaboration with NiDCOM ahead of the upcoming African Diaspora Investment Summit, slated for October in Nigeria.

The NiDCOM chairman assured AFRIDU of its collaboration, saying that this followed the directive by the Office of the President to liaise with the diaspora union to ensure a successful hosting of the event.

She said that the summit would attract more than 2000 African descendants under AFRIDU.

According to her, on the issue of citizenship right of the African descendants under AFRIDU, it’s a constitutional matter.

”Our NiDCOM team in collaboration with AFRIDU and Ministry of Interior in charge of immigration matters will work together to find possible option available.

”I want to assure you of Nigerian Government commitment to the welfare of the African Descendants globally including the global Africa Economic Investment Summit as part of your quest to support African businesses and continental development.

”The Nigerian government will provide the enabling environment as the best place in the world to invest because of her abundance of human and natural resources,’’ she said.

The AFRIDU president, in his remarks, said that the visit was apt following the instruction of President Bola Tinubu to have an interface with the commission to host the global investment summit.

According to him, what we have in mind for October is similar or more in depth with that of FESTAC 1977. We first of all try to conceive this project through the mind of the author, meaning to understand Nigeria.

”Like what Nelson Mandela said, the world will not respect Africa until Nigeria earns that respect. The black people of the world need Nigeria to be great as a source of pride and confidence.

”Nigeria needs to take its seat in the corridor of greatness of the world, and for African descendants to return to their root Nigeria, this will help Nigeria regain her respect and have the seat of greatness amongst the nations of the world.

”We believe that the international gathering in honour of the Africans in diaspora from six regions, which we intend to hold in October, is an opportunity for all the black people of the world from outside Africa.

”This will include all African descendants coming into Nigeria, and it is estimated that 65 to 70 per cent of the African descendents believe that Nigeria is their ancestral home.

”I will not go into details about slave trade or how our fore-fathers were forcefully taken away by the colonial masters, but the time has come for us to proffer solution for a way forward.”

The AFRIDU boss added that the summit would bring professionals in diaspora that would contribute to the continent of Africa.

”We know that this event will bring experts, investors, professionals, scientists, entertainers, academia and people with diverse skills to Nigeria in the actualisation of the Africans in the diaspora integration,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the delegation include officials of AFRIDU from the six regions of North Africa, West Africa, Central Africa, East Africa, Southern Africa and African Diaspora residing in Canada, America, United Kingdom, and Gayana among others