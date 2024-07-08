Menu
Nigerian Football Star Kayode Olanrewaju Files N1 Billion Lawsuit Against Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Over Adultery Allegations

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

Kayode Olanrewaju, a prominent Nigerian footballer, has lodged a N1 billion lawsuit (PET/304/2024) at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja against Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, the UK-based founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation), also known as NXTION Family.

In his lawsuit, Olanrewaju seeks damages for emotional trauma, financial loss, and loss of goodwill, citing allegations of adultery involving his wife, Dora Ezinne Kayode.

According to court documents obtained by SaharaReporters on Monday, Olanrewaju is additionally petitioning the court for the dissolution of his marriage with Ezinne. He alleges that since their marriage in 2013, Ezinne engaged in multiple acts of adultery, prominently involving Pastor Adegboyega.

Olanrewaju claims that Ezinne’s relationship with Pastor Adegboyega was publicly displayed at various events, causing him profound emotional distress. He further accuses Ezinne of financial misconduct, including diverting funds and rental income from his properties to support her purported lavish lifestyle and alleged affair.

The football star also implicates Ezinne’s alleged former lover, Ugochukwu Igboanugo, accusing him of colluding with her in financial improprieties related to property transactions.

In his legal filing, Olanrewaju highlights Ezinne’s alleged alcohol abuse and late-night partying as contributing factors to the breakdown of their marriage. He asserts that Ezinne abducted their three children in March, necessitating intervention by the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS) to locate and apprehend her in Abuja. Subsequently, he claims Ezinne attempted to abscond by jumping bail and seeking passports for their children to leave the country.

Seeking custody of their children, Olanrewaju expresses concerns over Ezinne’s suitability as a parent. The court has scheduled a hearing for September 24, 2024, while Pastor Adegboyega and Ezinne have yet to respond to the allegations.

The lawsuit underscores a complex legal battle involving allegations of adultery and financial misconduct, highlighting the personal and professional repercussions faced by Olanrewaju.

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Bisi Adele, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
