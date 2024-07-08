Menu
Search
Subscribe
ASUU

Nationwide Strike not imminent – ASUU

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 8, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said that strike is not imminent, if the Federal Government implements the agreements reached, in the next two weeks.

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, President of ASUU said this in an interview with the News Agency .

It would be recalled that ASUU had threatened to embark on strike over the non-implementation of agreements reached with the federal government.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman had on June 26, invited the union for a meeting to deliberate on the lingering issues affecting universities and to avert the planned strike.

Osodeke said none of the agreements reached with the Federal Government had been implemented.

“At the meeting called by the Minister of Education, we agreed that after two weeks, we will meet to see the progress the government has made.

“We will also see what we will do next, if government fail to implement the agreements reached.

“The meeting in the next two weeks is to see what they have done which will inform our decision,” he said.

The ASUU president said some of the demands included, the non implementation of the 2009 re-negotiated agreements.

He said the agreements had lingered for over six years and government was yet to implement them.

Osodeke said the academic allowances due to their members had also accumulated for over six years and nothing had been done about it

On the issue of revitalisation fund, he said they agreed on the NEEDs Assessment Report to raise N200 billion yearly, for five years.

“Since 2013, only one has been paid. We need revitalisation fund to upgrade our universities to standard, so that we can be having students and lecturers from outside the country,” he said.

Oshodeke added that the government was yet to stop the proliferation of universities adding that many new universities were being approved without fund to run them.

He said the government was also yet to exit the university salary payment from Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System!(IPPIS) as approved by the Federal Executive Council in January

He said their members were still being paid by IPPIS against the directive by the FEC. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
American gerontocracy: Nigeria must not be governed by old, senile leaders
Next article
Gunmen Kill Three Vigilance Operatives in Imo
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Farmers lament local rice repackaging, seek intervention to boost productivity

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The All Farmers Association (AFAN) and...

KTSG procures 350,000 bags of fertilizers for distribution to farmers

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Katsina State Government has procured 350,000...

NAFDAC seizes N12m aphrodisiacs, sex enhancing drugs in Sokoto

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Farmers lament local rice repackaging, seek intervention to boost productivity

Agriculture 0
July 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The All Farmers Association (AFAN) and...

KTSG procures 350,000 bags of fertilizers for distribution to farmers

Agriculture 0
July 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Katsina State Government has procured 350,000...

NAFDAC seizes N12m aphrodisiacs, sex enhancing drugs in Sokoto

Health news 0
July 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Farmers lament local rice repackaging, seek intervention to boost productivity

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?