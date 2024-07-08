Menu
Renewable Energy

National Grid Fully Restored After Partial Collapse -TCN

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says national grid was restored at about 9.57 p.m. on Saturday after a partial collapse.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said there was a partial disturbance of the grid at about 3.09 p.m. on Saturday.

She stated that operators commenced restoration efforts immediately after the incident, noting that “at about 9.57 p.m. on Saturday, the entire part of the grid that was affected was successfully restored.

“The system disturbance, which brings to three, the partial grid disturbances, with one total disturbance in 2024, is suspected to have been triggered by the unexpected tripping of three units of a power generating station.

“It suddenly removed 313 Megawatts from the grid, causing system instability that led to the loss of bulk supply to a section of the national grid.”

Mbah stated that the system operator reacted to the sudden drop in generation which led to a dip in frequency.

She explained that the system operator did this by islanding a section of the grid which includes the Ibom Power Station through which the company continued to feed Uyo, Aba, Itu, Eket, Calabar and others, even when the other section of the grid had no supply. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

