NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Appreciates by 0.7% at the Official Market

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira appreciated against the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Friday, July 5, as it appreciated by 0.7 per cent or N10.57 to sell at N1,509.67/$1 compared with Thursday’s closing price of N1,520.24/$1.

According to data obtained from the FMDQ Securities Exchange, the value of forex trades in the official market on Friday shrank by 32.6 per cent or $56.63 million to $116.88 million from the $173.51 million quoted in the preceding trading session.

But in the black market, the Naira declined against the Dollar on Friday by N5 to settle at N1,525/$1 compared with the preceding day’s N1,520/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

