Health news

NAFDAC seizes N12m aphrodisiacs, sex enhancing drugs in Sokoto

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has seized cartons of aphrodisiac products and sex enhancment drugs worth N12 million in Sokoto.

NAFDAC Coordinator in the state, Mr Garba Adamu, told the News Agency on Monday that the agency’s patrol team made the seizures during routine patrol operations across markets in Sokoto and environs.

Adamu explained that the products were unregistered, highly unsafe due to dangerous ingredients used in the preparations, and an eyesore because of the blatant use of pornographic pictures on the packages.

He appealed to the public to desist from buying such products from unlicensed premises and only patronize registered and safe products from licensed outlets.

” We also call on the general public to always report hawkers and dealers of such products to NAFDAC, as well as report any adverse reactions they may get from taking such products or any other regulated products.

“Some marketers are in the habit of dumping expired or about-to-expire products in markets in Sokoto and environs, while some are taken to border markets and rural areas for consumption,” he said.

The coordinator cautioned traders against selling adulterated, counterfeit, unregistered and expired goods to the public, reiterating that NAFDAC would continue the enforcement at all the times.

According to him, the operation was also extended to the agrochemicals and cosmetics stores, part of the agency’s efforts to ensure that quality and right products were in circulation in the markets.

He urged Nigerians to always check the NAFDAC registration levels as well as the manufacturing and expiry dates of items before using them.

Adamu commended sister agencies, law enforcement agencies, traders’ associations, individuals and groups for their supports to NAFDAC toward safeguarding public health. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
