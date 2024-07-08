Menu
MTN Nigeria Reports N549.3bn Contribution in Taxes and Levies

Expands Connectivity to 79.7 Million

Lagos, July 7, 2024 – MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has disclosed in its 2023 Sustainability Report, filed with the Nigeria Exchange Limited, that it contributed a total of N549.3 billion in taxes and levies to the Nigerian government.

The telecom giant highlighted its significant strides in expanding connectivity, reaching 79.7 million people with a nationwide coverage of 92.9 per cent.

“We are pleased with our achievements, including expanding connectivity to 79.7 million people with 92.9 per cent nationwide coverage, and investing N2.6 billion in impactful corporate social investment programs through the MTN Foundation,” MTN Nigeria stated.

The report also noted a 13.2 per cent increase in capital expenditure (capex), totaling N571.0 billion in 2023. This investment was aimed at enhancing infrastructure and service delivery, underpinning MTN’s commitment to improving customer experience and expanding digital solutions across Nigeria.

Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, expressed pride in the company’s accomplishments and reiterated its dedication to sustainability.

“We remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence and are committed to enhancing our sustainability efforts while striving for greater community impact,” Toriola affirmed.

