Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Modi to Visit Russia Amidst Rising Russia-China Relations and Economic Challenges

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

(Bloomberg) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia on Monday for the first time in five years, as Moscow strengthens its ties with New Delhi’s rival, China.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Modi’s visit, spanning into Tuesday, includes a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra noted that several bilateral issues need addressing due to the lack of recent summits.

Senior Indian diplomats, speaking anonymously, indicated that while significant announcements are unlikely, Modi’s visit aims to reaffirm the strong historical ties between India and Russia. Russia remains India’s largest supplier of weapons and oil, maintaining a “resilient” relationship, according to Kwatra.

However, India is carefully monitoring Russia’s growing closeness to China, which has supported Moscow economically and diplomatically amidst sanctions over the war in Ukraine. Putin recently described Russia-China relations as the “best in history” during a security summit in Kazakhstan.

India-China relations have been strained since a violent border dispute in 2020, although both nations have agreed to negotiations. Petr Topychkanov from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute stated, “India, situated between Russia, China, and the West, seeks more predictability from Russia and is willing to play a bigger role in promoting peace in Ukraine.”

Modi’s visit to Russia, his first bilateral trip since winning a third term last month, diverges from the conventional choice of visiting neighboring countries first. For Moscow, this visit helps counter Western efforts to isolate Putin over the Ukraine invasion and strengthens ties with a key trading partner.

Reducing the trade imbalance between the two countries will be a major topic of discussion, Kwatra said. India imports about $60 billion annually from Russia, while Russia buys less than $5 billion from India. China’s actions in the Indo-Pacific could also be discussed, according to India’s top diplomat.

While annual summits between Indian and Russian leaders were once common, Modi skipped these after Putin’s nuclear threats in 2022. Their last meeting was at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan that same year.

Future arms deals might also be on the agenda. Ruslan Pukhov from the Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies in Moscow suggested that Russia could supply India with new air defense systems, Su-30MKI fighter jets, and Ka-226T multipurpose helicopters. India, facing a fighter jet shortage, is considering purchasing additional jets from Russia.

Modi’s visit follows a recent trip by senior US officials to India to discuss cooperation in technology, security, and investment. Modi has been seeking a deeper partnership with the US, which sees India as a counterbalance to China, although the relationship has had its challenges. Modi has not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, pushing instead for diplomacy. Additionally, US prosecutors are investigating an alleged murder-for-hire plot involving senior Indian officials.

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell stated in late June that US officials have raised concerns about India-Russia ties with New Delhi but expressed confidence in the expanding US-India relationship.

Modi is also expected to meet with the Indian community in Russia, which includes about 14,000 residents and 4,500 students, according to the Indian embassy.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kenya’s Ruto Must Pick Up the Pieces After Tax Debacle
The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Kenya’s Ruto Must Pick Up the Pieces After Tax Debacle

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Kenya's President Ruto Faces Backlash Over Failed Tax Increases...

Nigeria’s President Tinubu Appoints Senegalese and Togolese Presidents as ECOWAS Special Envoys

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
By Reporters Abuja, July 7, 2024 (Naija247news) - President Bola...

MTN Nigeria Reports N549.3bn Contribution in Taxes and Levies

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Expands Connectivity to 79.7 Million Lagos, July 7, 2024 -...

Why Ebonyi State Labour Party endorsed Peter Obi as national party leader – Chief Fidelis Nwankwoexplains

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
By Uchenna Ugwu Abakaliki, July 7, 2024 (NAN) The...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kenya’s Ruto Must Pick Up the Pieces After Tax Debacle

Economy 0
Kenya's President Ruto Faces Backlash Over Failed Tax Increases...

Nigeria’s President Tinubu Appoints Senegalese and Togolese Presidents as ECOWAS Special Envoys

Democracy Africa 0
By Reporters Abuja, July 7, 2024 (Naija247news) - President Bola...

MTN Nigeria Reports N549.3bn Contribution in Taxes and Levies

Financials 0
Expands Connectivity to 79.7 Million Lagos, July 7, 2024 -...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Kenya’s Ruto Must Pick Up the Pieces After Tax Debacle

The Editor, Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?