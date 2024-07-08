Menu
Agriculture

KTSG procures 350,000 bags of fertilizers for distribution to farmers

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Katsina State Government has procured 350,000 bags of assorted fertilizers for sale to genuine farmers at subsidised prices in the 2024 cropping season.

The Chairman of Daura Local Government Area, Alhaji Bala Musa, stated this on Monday while inaugurating the sale of the commodity in Daura.

Musa said that each of the 6,652 polling units in the 34 local governments of the state would get 45 bags.

”The balance of the fertilizers will be distributed to other stakeholders to engage in agriculture so as to boost food production,” he said.

Musa said that a 50kg of urea fertiliser which was being sold for N39,000 in the open market would be sold at N25,000.

“And a bag of 50kg NPK fertilizer which now goes f0r N45,000 will also be sold at N25,000.”

Musa commended Gov. Dikko Radda for the invaluable initiative that would alleviate the suffering of the farmers.

The chairman said, “By reducing the cost of the fertilizers, farmers are now able to invest more in their crops, leading to increased productivity and expected higher yields.”

He urged the farmers to make proper use of the fertilizers and desist from reselling the direly-needed commodity.

Also, the ‘Sarkin Noman Daura’, Malam Nuradden Hassan, said, ”This thoughtful decision reflects a deep understanding of the challenges faced in the agricultural sector.”

According to him, better access to essential farming inputs like fertilizers will greatly improve food security in the state and Nigeria in general.

“The farmers can focus on innovation and efficiency, ultimately driving the sector towards greater resilience and prosperity,’ Hassan said.

One of the beneficiaries,Malam Zailani Daura, urged the state government to sustain the commendable programme, appealing,” it should also consider expanding it to ensure that more farmers benefit from the gesture.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
