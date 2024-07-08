Housing transactions: proof of ownership, tax clearance now mandatory – LASG

New Requirements for Housing Transactions Announced by LASG

In a bid to enhance the security and transparency of housing transactions, the Lagos State Ministry of Housing has introduced mandatory requirements effective immediately.

Mr. Abdulhafis Toriola, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing, disclosed these new measures through a statement issued by Mr. Adesile Rufai, Chief Public Affairs Officer, on Monday in Lagos.

Toriola emphasized that these requirements are aimed at preventing fraud and safeguarding homeownership rights:

Proof of Ownership: Applicants must submit a letter of allocation, payment receipts, valid identification, and evidence of a Home Ownership Document Search.

Lost Documents Replacement: Homeowners seeking replacement of lost documents must provide their National ID card (NIN), police report, and proof of the lost document advertised in a national newspaper.

Tax Clearance Certificate: All applicants, including government employees, must present a valid Tax Clearance Certificate. This requirement underscores the role of taxes in funding housing projects and ensures beneficiaries contribute to the tax base.

Toriola reiterated that applications missing any of these documents will not be processed. He stressed the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing the security and legitimacy of housing transactions in Lagos State.

The new guidelines are part of the state government’s efforts to streamline processes and maintain accountability in housing transactions, encouraging compliance with tax obligations to sustain ongoing and future housing projects.