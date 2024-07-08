Menu
Search
Subscribe
Real Estate

Housing transactions: proof of ownership, tax clearance now mandatory – LASG

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

New Requirements for Housing Transactions Announced by LASG
In a bid to enhance the security and transparency of housing transactions, the Lagos State Ministry of Housing has introduced mandatory requirements effective immediately.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mr. Abdulhafis Toriola, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing, disclosed these new measures through a statement issued by Mr. Adesile Rufai, Chief Public Affairs Officer, on Monday in Lagos.

Toriola emphasized that these requirements are aimed at preventing fraud and safeguarding homeownership rights:

Proof of Ownership: Applicants must submit a letter of allocation, payment receipts, valid identification, and evidence of a Home Ownership Document Search.

Lost Documents Replacement: Homeowners seeking replacement of lost documents must provide their National ID card (NIN), police report, and proof of the lost document advertised in a national newspaper.

Tax Clearance Certificate: All applicants, including government employees, must present a valid Tax Clearance Certificate. This requirement underscores the role of taxes in funding housing projects and ensures beneficiaries contribute to the tax base.

Toriola reiterated that applications missing any of these documents will not be processed. He stressed the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing the security and legitimacy of housing transactions in Lagos State.

The new guidelines are part of the state government’s efforts to streamline processes and maintain accountability in housing transactions, encouraging compliance with tax obligations to sustain ongoing and future housing projects.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian government committed to welfare of African descendants globally – Dabiri-Erewa Welfare
Next article
11 African Americans Discover Nigerian Roots Through Ancestry DNA Event in New York
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian University Unions Forge Ahead with Planned Protests for Unpaid Salaries

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and...

Crisis Erupts in Ondo PDP Over Campaign Council Constitution Ahead of Governorship Election

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
As the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State...

Youth Group to YCE: On Yoruba nation we stand, not restructuring

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Yoruba National Youths Remain Firm on Yoruba Nation Agenda...

11 African Americans Discover Nigerian Roots Through Ancestry DNA Event in New York

David Okafor David Okafor -
In a heartfelt ceremony at Nigeria House in New...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian University Unions Forge Ahead with Planned Protests for Unpaid Salaries

ASUU 0
The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and...

Crisis Erupts in Ondo PDP Over Campaign Council Constitution Ahead of Governorship Election

Political parties 0
As the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State...

Youth Group to YCE: On Yoruba nation we stand, not restructuring

South West 0
Yoruba National Youths Remain Firm on Yoruba Nation Agenda...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigerian University Unions Forge Ahead with Planned Protests for Unpaid Salaries

Gbenga Samson - 0
× How can I help you?