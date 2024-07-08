Harrysong’s ex-wife, Alexer tenders apology over recent disturbing post

July 8, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Harrysong‘s estranged wife, Alexer Peres has offered a heartfelt apology to the public over a disturbing post she made earlier.

You may recall that Alexer Peres, who recently had marital crisis with her ex-husband, had stirred concerns on the internet after she posted a photo of an insecticide on her page.

She shared the photo of a ‘Sniper’ abd tagged it with sad emojis.

In a recent post, Alexer thanked everyone who took out time to check up on her after she made the disturbing post.

She explained that she have faced countless challenges but this particular one hit her the hardest and she felt she couldn’t deal anymore.

She apologized over the post, noting that she has learnt better.

In her words: “Thanks to everyone that reached out to check up on me all I can say is I’m fine now by the grace of God Have faced many challenges but this one hit me hard and I felt I couldn’t handle it A lot went through my head in one second but I thank God for having my loved ones and y’all God bless y’all Have learnt better and I’m sorry for the post i made” (www.naija247news.com).