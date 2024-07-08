Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banking institutions

Half of Nigeria’s Banks Classified as Small; S&P Predicts Recapitalization to Spur Mergers

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Nigeria’s Bank Recapitalization Order May Spur Mergers Among Smaller Lenders Before 2026 Deadline, Says S&P

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria’s directive for banks to recapitalize by 2026 is expected to prompt smaller banks to merge with rivals, according to S&P Global Ratings.

The recapitalization effort will affect banks differently based on their size and financial health, with tier-one and mid-sized banks likely to meet the deadline, while smaller banks may turn to mergers and acquisitions, stated Samira Mensah, an analyst at S&P Global Ratings. Approximately half of Nigeria’s banks are classified as small.

“Top-tier banks have consistently accessed capital markets and Eurobonds, making them well-known to investors,” Mensah explained in an interview in Lagos.

In March, the Central Bank of Nigeria mandated lenders to increase their capital within two years to strengthen their defenses amid a nearly 70% naira devaluation over the past year, high inflation, rising borrowing costs, and weak economic growth. Nigeria’s economy, which was Africa’s largest in 2022, is projected to fall to fourth place this year due to the currency’s plunge.

“We frequently communicate with investors who are concerned about which banks may face regulatory forbearance regarding solvency ratios due to naira depreciation,” Mensah added.

The central bank has ordered banks with international operations to increase their capital tenfold to 500 billion naira ($325 million) and those with local operations eightfold to 200 billion naira. Smaller lenders operating in specific regions must raise their capital fivefold to 50 billion naira.

Some of Nigeria’s 26 commercial banks, including Access Holdings Plc, the largest by assets, and Fidelity Bank Plc, a mid-sized lender, are already selling shares to raise capital.

In April, Mustafa Chike-Obi, chairman of the Bank Directors Association of Nigeria, noted that some lenders might struggle to meet the recapitalization requirements due to an unfavorable operating environment that deters investor interest.

Top-tier banks are expected to raise funds locally and offshore due to their operational scale and profitability, with mid-sized banks like Fidelity Bank and FCMB Group also likely to succeed, Mensah said.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Become Africa’s Top Food Importing Country as Arable Lands Lie Fallow
Next article
Analysts See Foreign-Owned Banks in Nigeria Navigate CBN’s Recapitalization More Smoothly
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian University Unions Forge Ahead with Planned Protests for Unpaid Salaries

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and...

Crisis Erupts in Ondo PDP Over Campaign Council Constitution Ahead of Governorship Election

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
As the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State...

Youth Group to YCE: On Yoruba nation we stand, not restructuring

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Yoruba National Youths Remain Firm on Yoruba Nation Agenda...

11 African Americans Discover Nigerian Roots Through Ancestry DNA Event in New York

David Okafor David Okafor -
In a heartfelt ceremony at Nigeria House in New...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian University Unions Forge Ahead with Planned Protests for Unpaid Salaries

ASUU 0
The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and...

Crisis Erupts in Ondo PDP Over Campaign Council Constitution Ahead of Governorship Election

Political parties 0
As the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State...

Youth Group to YCE: On Yoruba nation we stand, not restructuring

South West 0
Yoruba National Youths Remain Firm on Yoruba Nation Agenda...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigerian University Unions Forge Ahead with Planned Protests for Unpaid Salaries

Gbenga Samson - 0
× How can I help you?